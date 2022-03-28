Mohammedan SC's head coach impressed with TRAU FC's improvement in the I-League

Mohammedan SC will resume their pursuit of I-League glory as they take on TRAU FC on Tuesday. The Black Panthers will be up against an improved TRAU FC and this will serve as a challenge after drawing their previous match against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov and defender Manoj Mohammad answered a few questions from the media ahead of their upcoming I-League encounter. Chernyshov believes that TRAU FC have shown improvement in their recent game as a result of which his team can expect a tough fight from them. He said:

"They have started playing better than before. They won two games out of three. We know that it won't be an easy game for us."

The Russian football coach does not feel that it is the right time to discuss which teams in the league are the best of the lot. He said:

"We have faced good teams and it's difficult to say one is better than the other. Kenkre is in the last position but it was a tough game for us. Gokulam is one of the best teams in the league. So anybody can beat anybody in this league."

Mohammedan SC's Manoj Mohammad not intimidated by opponents

Defender Manoj Mohammad, who was also answering questions, mentioned that TRAU FC's Douglas Santana Veloso did not intimidate him. He shared his experience playing against other forwards in the league and said:

"I have played against strong forwards before this. I've played against Marcus Joseph on a number of occasions. We want to maintain our level against TRAU FC."

Manoj also stressed the fact that his side did not lose their focus against Gokulam Kerala FC. According to him, if that were the case, they would have conceded more goals against the Malabarians.

