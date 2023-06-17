Mohammedan SC set to sign TRAU FC midfielder Meitalkeishangbam Roger on a free deal | I-League 2023-24

I-League heavyweights Mohammedan SC have secured the services of TRAU FC midfield talent Meitalkeishangbam Roger on a one-year contract, a source in the know of the proceedings confirmed to Sportskeeda.

Back in 2021, the Manipur-born renewed his contract with TRAU for two years, which ran out on May 31. During his time at the Imphal-based outfit, Roger grew leaps and bounds and steadily nailed down a spot in the starting lineup.

In the recently-concluded season, the 23-year-old made 10 overall appearances in the I-League, which included six starts. He also featured in TRAU's squad in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup.

As a defensive midfielder, Meital is known for his ability to break up play, control the tempo from deep, and sturdy challenges. His short passing range has also evolved over the years.

Mohammedan SC, who are trying to rebuild their squad to challenge for the title once again, will be hoping the youngster can provide the desired edge in the middle of the park.

How are Mohammedan SC shaping up for the upcoming I-League season

After finishing eighth in the I-League standings last season, far below their desired levels, Mohammedan will be hoping to challenge for the title and qualification once again.

In an attempt to achieve the rebuild, the Black Panthers released six players from their squad - Shaher Shaheen, Nikola Stojanović, Abiola Dauda, Marcus Joseph, Ousmane N'Diaye, and Mirlan Murzaev.

The rebuild has already started and they very recently announced the signing of Argentine striker Alexis Nahuel Gomez. Zodingliana Ralte and Denzil Kharshandi have also joined their Indian contingent. If utilized properly, Meitalkeishangbam Roger could also be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the upcoming season.

However, the club will need plenty of quality foreign and Indian recruits to ensure they are promotion candidates come the end of the 2023-24 season.

