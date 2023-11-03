Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan SC will face Shillong Lajong in their second match of I-League 2023-24 on Friday, November 3, at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to start at 7pm IST.

Mohammedan SC made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Aizawl FC 2-1 in their opening game. It was a close game but Mohammedan SC managed to see off the challenge to secure all three points.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong will be playing their first game of the season. They are the only team yet to play a game this season. They earned promotion to the I-League after a gap of four years and will look to celebrate their return with a win.

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong Match Details

Match Details: Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: November 3, 2023, 7pm IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong Head-to-Head

These two sides met once in 2014 and Shillong Lajong won that fixture 5-4.

Matches Played: 1

Mohammedan SC Win: 0

Shillong Lajong Win: 1

Draw: 0

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Samad Mallick, Joseph Adjei, Dettol Moirangthem, Zodingliana, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Mirjalol Kasimov, Wahengbam Angousana, Lalremsanga, Alexis Gomez, and Prince Okopu Agyemang.

Shillong Lajong

Neithovilie Chalieu, Iohborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, Manjit Sharma, Kenstar Kharshong, Kynsai Khongsit, Renan Paulino, Damait Lyngdoh, Hardy Nongbri, Donbok Lyngdoh, Shano Tariang, and Abdou Karim Sang.

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong Prediction

The confidence level in the Mohammedan SC's camp will be high after notching up a win in the last game. They are an experienced side and will try to use that to build momentum early in the season.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong are making a comeback to the I-League after four years. Hence, there will be some nerves for sure. While they will be looking to put up an inspired performance, it can be tough for them to overcome Mohammedan SC.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC to win this match.

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel