Mohammedan Sporting Clubs of Kolkata and Dhaka to work together in future

Kolkata’s Mohammedan Sporting Club hinted at the possibility of a partnership with Dhaka’s Mohammedan Sporting Club in a press conference on Friday evening.

The event was attended by Kolkata's Mohammedan Sporting Club's Football Secretary Danish Iqbal and Executive Committee member Belal Khan, and Youth Development Chairman Khalid Sedan. From the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, its Director and Football Secretary Abu Hassan Chowdhury was present at the event.

The meeting agenda included talks about the exchange of footballers and a home-and-away series between the two clubs in the near future. Kolkata’s Mohammedan Club's officials also announced that the new club ground, under construction, will be inaugurated through an exhibition match. It will feature the former footballers of both clubs.

One of Asia’s oldest football clubs, Kolkata’s Mohammedan SC was founded as the Jubilee Club in 1887. The club was renamed twice, as Crescent Club and Hamidia Club, before taking on the current name in 1891.

Mohammedan Sporting Club's history

The club is credited with upstaging British dominance at Kolkata maidan in the pre-Independence era. Mohammedan became the first Indian club to win the Calcutta Football League (CFL) first division title in 1934.

In fact, it holds the unique distinction of winning the prestigious league on both sides of India’s independence. The Black and White brigade has so far won the CFL 12 times; the Rovers Cup six times; the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup two times each; among other trophies.

Dhaka’s Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, was founded in 1927 and currently plays in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) - the country’s top-flight football tournament.

Originally called the Muslim Sports Club, it was renamed as the Mohammedan Sporting Club in 1936, after its more renowned Kolkata-based predecessor.

Addressing the media, Belal Khan said:

“Dhaka Mohammedan is facing the same issues that we were facing until a few years ago. They now have a new committee and are heading in the right direction. Many Bangladeshi players have played for us in the past, so we have a good relationship with that country. Hopefully, the bonding will benefit both clubs.”

Incidentally, the meeting took place just a few days after a similar event. Former BPL champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra had announced a strategic tie-up with the East Bengal Club in Dhaka. These two clubs have pledged to work together on infrastructure and youth development.

When asked if Dhaka's Mohammedan SC is mulling a similar partnership with its Kolkata counterpart, Abu Hassan Chowdhury replied:

“We want to initiate an association with Kolkata’s Mohammedan Sporting Club. We’ve heard about East Bengal’s tie-up with Sheikh Russel. We have a lot of plans for the future. Our main focus right now is on youth development and bonding between the former players of both clubs.”

Managed by Andrey Chernyshov, Kolkata’s Mohammedan SC currently leads the I-League table with 19 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw). On the other hand, Dhaka’s Mohammedan SC is placed sixth in the Bangladesh Premier League standings.

