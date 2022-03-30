Mohemmadan SC rallies back from a goal down to win 2-1 against TRAU FC

Extending their lead at the top of the table, Mohemmadan SC scripted a comeback 2-1 victory against TRAU FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday.

In the game which unfolded at the Naihati Stadium, Fernandinho opened the scoring for the Manipur club while Faisal Ali and Marcus Joseph each scored a goal to win the game for the Black Panthers.

Mohammedan SC have relentlessly dominated the league and are now four points ahead of Gokulam Kerala FC, who have a game in hand.

Mohemmadan SC's performance

The Kolkata-based club started the game on the front foot and TRAU FC looked more than happy to sit back and defend their position.

Although Mohemmadan SC dominated possession, neither team created any big chances in the first 15 minutes of the game. But it was TRAU who had the first big opportunity of the game through Buanthanglun Samte in the 29th minute. However, Mohammedan SC’s goalkeeper Zothanmawia was up to the task and produced a brilliant stop.

But TRAU FC carried on with the momentum and finally in the 33rd minute they broke the deadlock. Fernandinho's left-footed free-kick found the back of the net and gave the 10th-placed team a shock lead. Andelo Rudovic had an opportunity to level the scores for the Black Panthers minutes later but lacked composure.

However, Mohammedan SC had one final roll of dice left before the end of the first-half. Faisal Ali's left-footed shot evaded goalkeeper Amrit Gope and into the back of the net to restore parity.

Coming out after the game, Mohammedan SC continued with similar intensity but both teams were seemingly indecisive in midfield. The Black Panthers continued their pressure on TRAU FC as they finally crumbled in the 70th minute. Marcus Joseph tucked home the winner as TRAU goalkeeper Amrit Gope made a sloppy effort in goal.

After taking the lead, Mohemmadan SC settled for a low-block approach and focused on hitting the Imphal side on breaks. TRAU FC grew more desperate but lacked quality in the final third to find the equalizer.

