Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas delighted with decisive away win at FC Goa | Indian Super League 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant broke FC Goa's unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season by beating them 1-0 in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday, February 14.

Touted as a clash between two titans, the game lived up to its hype despite the first half yielding no goals at all. It was left to Dimitri Petratos to score the lone goal for the Mariners in the 74th minute of the game.

Although the Gaurs tried hard to come back in the dying stages of the game, they could not quite get the finishing touch that would ensure parity for them.

Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopes Habas, speaking to the media after the game, said that this was a big result for his team.

“The first half was for FC Goa. After that, we made a few substitutions and the team was better. I think that in the second half, we decided (the game) and we scored. The team was disciplined and (created chances) going forward. We had energy, that was the most important (for the win). We have more energy now with young players,” said Habas.

"This win is important because FC Goa was number one in the last few months and today they lost to us" - Habas

Expand Tweet

Mohun Bagan did not dominate possession in the first half, but they were clinical enough in the second to ensure that they ended up on the winning side.

The Mariners will be extremely pleased with this result given that it propels them to the third position of the table above Kerala Blasters, having amassed 26 points.

"This victory is very important for us because now the team has started to grow. We came here with the possibility to win. This win is important because FC Goa was the number one (unbeaten team) in the last few months and today they lost to us,” said Habas.

The Mariners have a tight calendar coming up for them, and this means that they will have to manage their squad well.

Not all the players who played in Goa will be asked to turn up in their next game against NorthEast United at home on Saturday, Habas concurred.

"We have to think about the first eleven because we have three matches in one week. We travel and (we have to keep in account) the change of temperature. We have to analyse the first eleven and make maybe four to five changes,” he concluded.