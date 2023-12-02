Mohun Bagan pick up five wins in five league games as they defeat Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant left it late against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, December 2. Goals from Brendan Hamill and Asish Rai secured a 2-0 victory for their side at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Mohun Bagan have been in a poor run of form, winning only one of their last four games before the clash against Hyderabad. Juan Ferrando's men were under significant pressure going into this match. They were knocked out of the AFC Cup group stage as Odisha FC dealt them a body blow in the 5-2 loss on November 27.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to the ISL season. Languishing on 12th in the league table, they have also been handed a transfer ban recently by FIFA.

Mohun Bagan manager Juan Ferrando made a few changes from the team that started against Odisha in the AFC Cup. The most notable of them was the inclusion of Kiyan Nassiri beside Jason Cummings in attack. Kiyan's performance had been the only silver lining from that game.

Meanwhile, for Hyderabad FC, captain Joao Victor returned to the eleven to provide more stability to the midfield.

The game got off to a cagey start. Mohammad Yasir produced the first chance of the game, swiveling past two players in the ninth minute, and taking a long-range attempt that went well wide.

Hyderabad FC's centre-forward Joseph Knowles found a couple of gilt-edged chances. He skied the first one from the edge of the box in the 15th minute and missed a free header a minute later.

Mohun Bagan soon started to control things in midfield and move the ball around. The team produced a lovely move in the 25th minute as Gurmeet Singh produced a solid save in the HFC box from a Sahal Abdul Samad shot. The move was followed up by Asish Rai, who cut inside from the right and released a stinging shot that fizzled wide off the near post.

After sustained pressure exerted by Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad launched a counter-attack of their own in the 35th minute. But Knowles' shot from a tight angle from the right missed the far post by inches.

Liston showed flashes of his former self when he cut inside from the left in trademark fashion in the 43rd minute. With a good view of the goal, he connected with the ball a bit too well in the end, as it flew over the bar.

The teams went into half-time with a 0-0 scoreline. Mohun Bagan had been the better side but were lacking the final flourish in the box. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had found their share of chances as well but failed to capitalize on them.

Mohun Bagan leave it very late to pick up goals

Both teams couldn't produce any meaningful chances in the first 20-odd minutes of the second half. In the 79th minute, Hugo Boumous darted off on a run into the HFC box but lashed his shot wide.

Just when it looked like the Mariners were going to slump to a three-game winless streak, up stepped an unlikely candidate in the 85th minute. Centre-back Brendan Hamill made a phenomenal overlapping run from the right and was played through with a beautifully measured pass by Sahal. Taking a touch to get it out of his foot, the 31-year-old coolly slotted it into the far post as the team erupted in joy.

In the 96th minute, Asish Rai doubled Mohun Baga's lead, adding the insurance goal. Hugo Boumous' acrobatic effort was blocked by a Hyderabad FC defender in the box. It fell to the wingback, who took his time before smashing it emphatically into the far corner in pure Benjamin Pavard style.

After slogging hard for the winner from the get-go, Bagan's efforts had finally paid off. The Mariners become the first team in the history of the ISL to pick up five wins from the first five games in the league.

They replace their upcoming opponents Odisha in the third spot on the table. Ferrando's men will look to exact revenge when the two sides clash next at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6.

For Hyderabad FC however, misery continues as they stay rooted to the bottom spot in the points table. The Nizams will take on NorthEast United next on December 10 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.