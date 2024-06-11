Mohun Bagan SG appoint former ISL winning coach Jose Molina as new head coach

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have announced that former ATK coach Jose Molina will be the club’s new head coach for the upcoming season. The 54-year-old replaces Antonio Habas, who took over midway through last season and led Bagan to the ISL Shield.

Molina brings an impressive pedigree, having recently served as Spain Football Federation's technical director, while also lifting the ISL title with ATK back in 2016. Speaking to the Mohun Bagan SG media after signing his contract, the Spaniard expressed his delight for his new role.

“I am honored to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant , a club with rich legacy. I hope to bring more success to the club and its fans. I would also like to thank Dr Goenka for giving me this opportunity and giving me the responsibility to take charge as head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant," Molina said (via MBSG Media)

Jose Molina’s coaching experience includes managing Villarreal’s second and third teams and a brief stint as the first team head coach back in 2011. He later moved to Getafe to take over their B team and then managed Hong Kong club Kitchee before joining Atletico De Kolkata in 2016, incidentally replacing Habas.

In his first and only season with ATK and in India, he led the club to ISL success. Following this, he managed Atletico San Luis in Mexico before assuming the role of Spain’s technical director in 2018, a position he held until 2022.

As a player, Jose Molina, a former goalkeeper, won a La Liga title with Atletico Madrid and made nine appearances for the Spanish national team as well.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant expected to compete for top honors under Jose Molina

Mohun Bagan SG was undeniably the dominant force in Indian football last season, winning both the Durand Cup and ISL titles, and reaching the ISL Cup final. They arguably have the strongest team in the country, and are further expected to bolster their squad with new talents for the upcoming season, where they will compete in four different competitions.

Despite their domestic success, there were questions about their performance in continental competition, where they were eliminated in the group stage of the AFC Cup by Odisha FC.

However, the new season presents an opportunity for redemption. As the only Indian team to directly qualify for an AFC tournament, they are set to compete in the AFC Champions League 2, and will face some of Asia’s top clubs.

It will also be intriguing to see how the Bagan stars adapt to new head coach Jose Molina, who will have a full pre-season to prepare before the Durand Cup, expected to start at the end of July.