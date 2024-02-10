Mohun Bagan SG break winless streak with 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC| Indian Super League 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant put in a hard shift to win 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in the 79th match of the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (February 10). This was their first win in five matches in the league.

The Mariners went ahead in the 12th minute thanks to a scrappy tap-in from Anirudh Thapa after Hyderabad defenders Alex Saji and Sajjad Parray failed to clear their lines.

Jason Cummings, deprived of a goal in the ISL since scoring against Mumbai City FC in December, doubled the hosts' lead in the second minute of added time in the second half with an exquisite finish.

The Nawabs tried all game to recover from the deficit conceded to the Mariners but despite putting balls in the box, could not convert them into anything substantial. Although the likes of Ramhluchhunga and Abdul Rabeeh weaved past the Mohun Bagan defenders, goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was largely left untroubled and unhurried.

When Joni Kauko stepped onto the pitch for the Mariners in the 61st minute, the Salt Lake erupted into a rousing round of applause. The Finnish international returned to Mohun Bagan after more than a year away from the City of Joy and was given a hero's welcome. The 33-year-old responded with the silkiest of first touches.

Hyderabad's goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh stood out amongst his less illustrious peers and relished the responsibility of being the captain of the Yellow and Black.

Hyderabad fought valiantly but failed to convert chances

Hyderabad FC's Makan Chothe in action against Mohun Bagan on Saturday. (ISL Media)

The Mariners were served well by the long-suffering Jason Cummings, who had borne the brunt of the supporters' ire for far too long this season for seemingly underperforming.

Coach Antonio Lopez Habas brought in an inverted formation which saw Amandeep make piercing runs in the first half while Glan Martins played as the more conservative-minded centre-back alongside Hector Yuste and Subhashish Bose.

In the second half, however, Hyderabad attacked the Mariners' goalpost repeatedly, although the ghost that has stuck with them all season - that of not scoring goals - did not jump off their back in Kolkata either.

All said and done, the young Nawabs impressed all and sundry with their impressive display of attacking football in this game. They drew the appreciation of a generally partisan Salt Lake faithful.

While they have a lot to work on, the young lads of the Yellow and Black have showcased that they can compete on an equal footing with the best in the business. Their display on Saturday was a testament to the professionalism and tenacity shown by their staff on the training pitch.

Hyderabad will head home to host East Bengal on February 17 while Mohun Bagan travel to the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon to take on FC Goa on February 14. The Mariners go up to the fourth position of the league table with 23 points to their name while Hyderabad remain bottom with a mere four points in their kitty.