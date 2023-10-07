Mohun Bagan SG extend winning streak with convincing victory over Chennaiyin FC | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their third consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24), beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Owen Coyle made several changes to the Marina Machans' XI following their defeat to NorthEast United FC. English defender Ryan Edwards made his first start, while Rahim Ali returned to the team after participating in the Asian Games 2023.

In contrast, Juan Ferrando largely chose to stick with the winning formula. He made just one change from the team that secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Entering the match with a remarkable run of form, the Mariners predictably started the game with a proactive approach. They dominated possession and found openings in midfield to exploit.

Despite this, the hosts posed a threat on the counter-attack, with Ninthoi Meetei having the first clear-cut chance around the fifth minute. However, he sent his effort over the bar.

Chennaiyin continued to create problems on the break, and Conor Shields came close to scoring, but his shot also missed the target.

Mohun Bagan, who dominated possession and were the superior side, took the lead in the 22nd minute through Dimitri Petratos. Sahal Abdul Samad’s precise delivery from the right flank found Petratos, who executed a blindside run past Lazar Cirkovic before heading the ball into the back of the net.

Throughout the first half, Mohun Bagan maintained their control of the game, consistently testing Samik Mitra in goal.

Just before the halftime whistle, they managed to extend their lead by taking advantage of a momentary lapse in concentration by Chennaiyin FC’s defense. Jason Cummings seized the opportunity and lobbed the ball over Mitra to help his side secure a comfortable lead.

As the halftime whistle blew, the Mariners held a well-deserved two-goal advantage. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, had struggled to assert control in the match despite playing at home.

Mohun Bagan secure three points despite Chennaiyin FC’s fightback

Owen Coyle introduced Rafael Crivellaro in the second half, and it paid dividends immediately, as he equalized in the 52nd minute. Crivellaro’s free-kick from the edge of the penalty box took a slight deflection off Subhasish Bose and beat Vishal Kaith to halve the deficit.

However, Mohun Bagan were quick to respond as they carved open Chennaiyin FC’s backline just two minutes after the goal. Sahal Abdul Samad wriggled past three players before threading an inch-perfect through ball to Manvir Singh, who slotted the ball home from a tight angle.

The Marina Machans pushed for a goal to get back into the game, but Mohun Bagan’s defense remained resolute, limiting their chances. Rahim Ali and Bikash Yumnam had clear opportunities to score, but former Chennaiyin man Kaith came to Mohun Bagan’s rescue.

Ultimately, the Mariners held onto their lead to secure all three points and move three points ahead of FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC in the table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC remained at the bottom of the table without any points to their name, as Coyle’s woes continue.