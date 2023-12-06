Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged an incredible comeback to earn a point against Odisha FC in the 2023-24 ISL encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday, December 6.

Odisha FC took the lead through Ahmed Jahouh in the 31st minute via a penalty. He also extended his team’s advantage before the halftime break. However, Mohun Bagan showed their mettle in the second half, with Armando Sadiku scoring twice to secure a point.

These two teams have faced each other twice this season in the AFC Cup. In September, the Mariners convincingly defeated Odisha 4-0. But Odisha bounced back with perfect revenge a fortnight ago, eliminating their rivals from the competition with a 5-2 victory at the same venue.

In the ISL encounter on Wednesday, Mohun Bagan made just one change from their comfortable 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC three days back. Jason Cummings replaced Hugo Boumous, who was injured in the warm-up. On the other hand, Sergio Lobera also made a solitary change following their narrow win in Jamshedpur, bringing in top scorer Deigo Mauricio for Roy Krishna.

The Juggernauts asserted control over possession in the initial phases. However, Bagan posed a threat, creating a couple of half-chances within the first quarter of the game. Sadiku had an opportunity to score when he found himself through on goal, but his attempt from the edge of the box did not trouble the keeper. Hector Yuste also came close to scoring, but his header from a set piece narrowly missed the target.

Odisha’s territorial dominance finally paid dividends around the half-hour mark. Subhasish Bose was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Jahouh confidently stepped up and converted the penalty, helping his team to secure the lead.

Shortly before the halftime whistle, Odisha doubled their lead to silence the Salt Lake Stadium. Jahouh regained possession in a dangerous area and found Mauricio, who had a clear path to goal. But the Brazilian unselfishly set up Jahouh for an easy tap-in, much to the joy of the Odisha bench.

Mohun Bagan score twice in the second half to complete spirited comeback

Mohun Bagan faced further setbacks on the injury front, as Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa had to be substituted due to injuries at halftime. Despite their troubles, they started the second half with intent and reaped the rewards of their efforts around the hour mark.

Following a well-worked move, Kiyan Nassiri’s inch-perfect delivery from the right flank found Sadiku. The attacker beat his marker and scored past a helpless Amrinder Singh to halve the deficit. Odisha faced another setback when their goal-scorer, Jahouh, sustained an injury and had to be substituted before the goal.

While the Mariners picked up momentum, the visitors maintained a solid defensive structure, limiting Mohun Bagan’s opportunities. They also had some chances on the counter-attack, with substitute Pranjal Bhumji forcing a couple of excellent saves from Vishal Kaith, who kept his side in the game.

Odisha were made to pay for their missed chances, as Mohun Bagan equalized in stoppage time. Liston Colaco’s long pass found Yuste, who carried his run from the back. He then set up Sadiku, who netted his second goal of the night to complete the comeback.

The game ultimately ended with a scoreline of 2-2, as Sadiku’s brace salvaged a point for Mohun Bagan. Odisha FC remain in fourth position in the table with this point, while Mohun Bagan currently sits in third place with a total of 16 points.