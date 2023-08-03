Mohun Bagan SG's five-star performance blow away Bangladesh Army FT in Durand Cup 2023 opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) enjoyed a blistering start to their Durand Cup 2023 campaign, pumping five goals without reply past a helpless Bangladesh Army FT at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the build-up to the tie, MBSG's youth team gaffer Bastab Roy, who was at the helm for the first match, fielded a lineup compromising of a majority of their players playing in the CFL, with the exception of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.

Meanwhile, the neighboring army team too had a few talents who had previously represented Bangladesh internationally.

However, right from the first half, the Green and Maroon Brigade dished out an absolute hammering. A Colaco opener, followed by a neat penalty from Manvir, and before the half-time whistle a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration from Suhail Bhat summed up the first 45.

After dominating possession since the first whistle, Liston broke the deadlock in the 14th minute after Lalrinliana Hnamte broke down the right channel and fed Ravi Rana. The latter drilled in a low cross into the box, which was calmly tucked home by the former FC Goa winger. The proceedings became predictable immediately as the Bangladesh outfit seemed to be continually chasing the game.

The home side doubled their lead 15 minutes later after Hnamte was brought down inside the opposition's box by Mehedi Hassan Mithu, with the referee pointing to the spot. Manvir stepped up to take the resulting penalty and pumped the ball into the top corner.

Seemingly enjoying their time on the pitch by then, MBSG's passes and movement kept getting sharper until they bagged another goal in the 39th minute. The move started with an outrageous pirouette from Liston before the Goa-born played a looping ball toward the path of Suhail.

While on first look it seemed like the youngster had managed to chip the ball over the head of the keeper, the goal was later deemed as an own goal. But that didn't hamper Mohun Bagan's celebrations as they were guaranteed to go into half-time with three strikes to their name.

More misery awaited Bangladesh Army, as Mijanur Rahman received his second yellow of the game for a tug at Colaco's shirt. Down by three goals, and with a man disadvantage, the visitors had very little to look forward to in the second half.

Mohun Bagan SG add two more in the second half to humble Bangladesh Army FT

After the break and with the three points seemingly secured, MBSG opted for an early change as Brijesh Giri replaced Amandeep. For the hosts, it was more of a cautious approach now. But with how abysmal the opposition was in the defensive phases, the host didn't need to go overboard with their efforts to breach the defense.

A free-kick routine in the 58th minute was enough to make it 4-0 for the Mariners. Colaco whipped the ball into the first-post area and Manvir cheekily flicked it into the center. All Hnamte had to do was tuck the ball into the empty net. The heads of the Bangladesh Army FT had drooped by then and they were already eyeing the final whistle.

But there was one final nail left to be hammered into the coffin. In the 89th minute, Liston Colaco hit a thunderous long-range effort that was deflected by the goalkeeper onto the path of Kiyan Nassiri, who made it 5-0 without any mistake.

Mohun Bagan, rejuvenated by their comprehensive victory, will next face I-League champions Punjab FC on Monday, while Bangladesh Army will now turn their focus to the East Bengal FC tie on Sunday.