Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United: Who won the ISL 202-3-24 clash?

In a thrilling goal fest, Mohun Bagan SG scripted a sensational 4-2 victory over NorthEast United FC despite falling behind by a goal early on in the ISL 2023-24 clash on Saturday.

While Tomi Juric opened the scoring for the Highlanders, two quickfire goals at the end of the first half from the Kolkata Giants put them ahead. NEUFC's Australian talisman struck once again in the second 45 to restore parity, but Joni Kauko with his eagle-like vision set up two goals for the Mariners to script an emphatic victory.

With Antonio Lopez Habas' recognizable three-at-the-back system in place, the Mariners were proactive in the build-up. However, as the Highlanders have proven in the recent past, rather than getting into a cocoon, they matched the hosts blow for blow. Soon enough, NEUFC squeezed a penalty after Jithin's cross struck the arms of youngster Dippendu Biswas inside his box in the fourth minute.

Although Vishal Kaith judged the trajectory of Tomi Juric's resulting penalty, the ball sneaked under the goalkeeper and NorthEast United claimed the lead at Salt Lake Stadium within the opening 10 minutes. With the home support and fresh off a statement victory over FC Goa, the Green and Maroon Brigade were expected to dictate the proceedings, but the visitors gave very little respect to the defending champions.

With Jithin and Redeem Tlang overloading the flanks, Mohun Bagan found it endlessly difficult to build up from their half. As the first half neared its end, it seemed more than likely that the Mariners would be more than happy to go into the break just behind by a goal. But football is a weird game and Habas is a coach capable of scripting miracles.

Completely against the run of play, Liston Colaco found the back of the net in the first minute of additional time with a venomous strike from the edge of the box. Despite Mirshad Michu's diving effort, the ball rolled into the back of the net, restoring parity. All the fine work done by Benali's men was left undone and more misery awaited the Highlanders.

Already four minutes into regulation time in the first half, Dimitrios Petratos whipped in a looping freekick into the far post, and the returning Joni Kauko, unmarked at the far post, nudged the ball towards the center and Jason Cummings tapped it into the open net.

Joni Kauko's vision carves open NorthEast United FC and helps Mohun Bagan SG to the victory

Despite dominating for almost the entirety of the first half, NorthEast United returned to the second half trailing by a goal, owing to the miraculous turnaround from the Mariners. But the Benali-led outfit were not ready to wave the white flags. In the 50th minute, Nestor Albiach and Tomi Juric combined at the edge of the opposition box, before the latter thumped home his second of the night. Parity was restored but there were a few more twists and turns left to unfold.

Three minutes later, an inch-perfect through ball from Cummings split open the Highlanders' defense and Petratos didn't need a second invitation to once again reclaim the lead for the hosts. The Salt Lake Stadium had the cheers of 'Joy Mohun Bagan' reverberating throughout the ground and roared on by the finals, Sahal Abdul Samad put the final nail in the coffin in the 57th minute.

The Indian midfielder was sent through by another delicious through ball from Kauko and his effort deflected off Mirshad before crawling into the net. Although there was still over half-an-hour for the away side to comeback, Lopez and MBSG sealed their backline with some quickfire tweaks.

The victory will pump the Mariners to second in the rankings ahead of FC Goa. Meanwhile, NorthEast United remain in seventh position with 16 points from 15 matches and still have a shot at entering the knockout spots.