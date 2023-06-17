Mohun Bagan Super Giant have roped in two-time ISL-winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas. The Spaniard, who was a prominent figure at Atletico De Kolkata and ATK Mohun Bagan, is set to return to the club as a technical director for the upcoming season.

In the inaugural season (2014) of the ISL, Habas joined Atletico De Kolkata as head coach, where he achieved remarkable success by clinching the title in his debut campaign. Following two more seasons with the club, he had a brief stint with ISL team Pune City FC in 2016 but departed after just one year.

The 66-year-old once again returned to his former club ATK in 2019, where his success continued. Under his guidance, the Kolkata-based outfit triumphed over Chennaiyin FC in the finals, securing their third Indian Super League title and marking Habas' second championship with the club.

Following the club's rebranding as ATK Mohun Bagan, Habas extended his tenure. Nevertheless, due to a disappointing run of results in the 2021-22 season, the club decided to part ways with him, handing over the reins to the current head coach, Juan Ferrando.

After recently being appointed as the technical director of Mohun Bagan SG, Habas discussed his new role in the team with the club media. He said:

"I am honored to be considered by Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for Mohun Bagan. I had the best time as a coach in Kolkata, a city which has given me so much warmth. Now as technical director of Mohun Bagan SG, I am looking forward to working closely with the management and techincal staff to improve the club’s football strategy and overall development programs."

Adding Habas to their ranks is certainly a move that will benefit the Mariners. As one of the most accomplished managers in ISL history, his extensive knowledge of the league and vast experience will provide the necessary expertise to guide a club to sustained success.

How are Mohun Bagan SG shaping up for the 2023-24 season?

As the reigning champions of the Indian Super League, it will be easy for Mohun Bagan to take their foot off the gas for the upcoming season. However, the club has shown the intent to further develop their squad and once again challenge for the top honors in the country.

As per reports, the Mariners have already signed Anwar Ali from FC Goa. The young center-back has been a crucial part of the backline for the Gaurs and the Indian national team over the past two years.

Furthermore, Jason Cummings will join Ali as the club’s marquee signing. The Australian international had a brilliant season in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners, scoring 20 goals, including a hat-trick in the A-League finals to propel his team to a victory.

If reports are to be believed, Anirudh Thapa could also join Mohun Bagan SG in a groundbreaking transfer deal.

The Kolkata giants have made significant strides in reinforcing their squad, aiming to sustain their achievements under the guidance of Juan Ferrando and Antonio Lopez Habas.

