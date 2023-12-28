Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Juan Ferrando concerned by team's third straight loss - "This moment you think everybody is against you"

Juan Ferrando, head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, was visibly disappointed after his side's narrow 1-0 defeat at home against the Kerala Blasters.

Greek striker Dimitri Diamnatakos' early goal in the ninth minute of the game proved decisive. Ivan Vukomanovic's team thus secured all three points to clinch the pole position in the points table.

Reflecting on the game's result, Juan Ferrando:

"Eight players are out and I am not thinking about the opponent. I am thinking about my team. I know it is difficult and players are trying to push themselves to stay in the lineup or be on the bench.

"When the situation is not good, the most important thing is that the team are working and trying to do their best. It is difficult to win every match but it is also difficult to lose all the matches."

Speaking about the challenges his players were facing, the Spanish coach explained:

"In the last seven days, we played four important matches against NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC. When you lose one match, you lose three players, lose another match and you lose three players more. It becomes very difficult for the player and play on the field because this moment you think everybody is against you."

Juan Ferrando further went on to add:

“The first half today was a difficult match for the players. Some players played a lot of matches like (Anirudh) Thapa and some players played with some physical problems."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's tough run continues

It was Kerala's first-ever ISL victory over the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and their third successive win in the tournament. They had previously overcome the challenges of Mumbai City FC (2-0) and Punjab FC (1-0).

For the Mariners, it was yet another forgettable evening. They now have a hat-trick of losses in this ISL campaign, after having tasted defeats against FC Goa (1-4) and Mumbai City FC (1-2) before this clash.

Next up, both teams will begin the New Year with their 2024 Super Cup ties. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been drawn in Group A, alongside East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and Sreenidi Deccan.

The Kerala Blasters will be facing NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Shillong Lajong in their Group B fixtures.