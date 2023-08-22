Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeat Abahani Dhaka to cement their place in the 2023-24 AFC Cup 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory against Bangladesh side Abahani Limited Dhaka in the AFC Cup playoff round on Tuesday (August 22). Goals from Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, and an unfortunate own goal from Milad Sheikh cemented the side's place in the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

Juan Ferrando was forced to make a couple of changes to the starting lineup, with new signing Hector Yuste stepping in for the sidelined Brendan Hamill. Armando Sadiku replaced Dimitri Petratos, who was notably omitted from the squad.

Despite this, Mohun Bagan started the game with an attacking approach, exemplified by the seamless combination of Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Hugo Boumous on the left flank. However, Dhaka Abahani utilized the pace of their forwards to hit the Mariners on the break, which set the tone of the game early on.

The Bangladeshi side's game plan certainly paid dividends as they took the lead against the run of play in the 17th minute. Mohun Bagan custodian Vishal Kaith fumbled a routine catch and Dhaka’s in-form striker Cornelius Stewart capitalized on the opportunity to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Despite the early setback, the Mariners continued to push for the equalizer, with Sahal and Cummings coming tantalizingly close to converting a scoring opportunity.

Their pressure finally bore fruit in the 35th minute when Liston Colaco was cynically brought down in the penalty box by Dhaka Abahani’s full-back. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Australian international Jason Cummings stepped up and scored the penalty to level the proceedings.

It was certainly a one-sided affair after the goal, with Mohun Bagan weaving together several impressive attacking sequences. However, much like their previous encounter against Machhindra FC, the side lacked precision in the final third, and as a result, the half ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant score twice in the second half to seal a comfortable victory

The Mariners started the second half with the same momentum and were presented with several half chances. However, Dhaka Abahani were resolute at the back, resorting to numerous desperate tackles and crucial clearances to keep the scores level.

Nonetheless, the ISL Champions succeeded in taking the lead through a meticulously executed goal. Jason Cummings came to life within the penalty area, deftly laying the ball off to Boumous. Although the Frenchman intended to assist Sadiku, an unfortunate deflection off defender Milad Sheikh resulted in an own goal.

The third goal soon arrived around the hour mark, and this time, Sadiku made his mark on the scoresheet. Abahani were caught off guard by a quick set-piece, with Colaco teeing up Sadiku, who slotted the ball past the helpless goalkeeper.

The quick-fire goals eventually put the game to bed, as Mohun Bagan took their foot off the gas in the latter stages of the game. Ferrando opted to make a few substitutions and yet they continued to dominate the proceedings.

Substitute Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri also had chances to further extend the lead but the game ended with a scoreline of 3-1, similar to the last time these two sides met in the AFC Cup preliminary round.

Mohun Bagan SG sealed their qualification to the continental competition and have started their season on a positive note. They will now join Odisha FC in the AFC Cup for the forthcoming 2023-24 season.