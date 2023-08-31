Mohun Bagan Super Giant cemented their place in the finals of the 2023 Durand Cup, as they defeated FC Goa by a scoreline of 2-1.

While Noah Sadaoui initially gave the Gaurs into the lead, the hosts staged a comeback with goals from Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku, ultimately clinching the win.

Mohun Bagan and FC Goa made a couple of changes to their starting lineup, and as anticipated, the match kicked off cautiously, with both teams vying for dominance in the midfield. The intensity was certainly high but chances were few and far between the sides in the initial stages.

It was in the 17th minute that the Mariners managed the first shot on target, as Dimitri Petratos unleashed a long-range attempt that Dheeraj Singh parried away with ease. However, it was the Gaurs who took the lead in the 23rd minute.

Sadaoui swiftly pounced on an uncharacteristic error from Hugo Boumous before delivering a powerful strike that found the back of the net.

Drama and controversy unfolded towards the end of the half, as the Gaurs came close to scoring. Brandon Fernandes’ delivery was cleared off the line by Mohun Bagan, yet Rodriguez was convinced that the clearance was a result of a handball.

On the other end, Mohun Bagan capitalized on the break, with Ashique Kuruniyan winning a penalty. While replays showed that the winger was brought down outside the box, the referee pointed to the spot despite the protests from the Goan players. Jason Cummings stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to level the proceedings.

As the first half drew to a close, the home team intensified their efforts but the score remained even. Despite the Gaurs holding the majority of possession, both sides managed three shots, with Mohun Bagan recording two shots on goal in contrast to FC Goa's single attempt on target.

Armando Sadiku secures Mohun Bagan Super Giant's spot in the 2023 Durand Cup Final

The start of the second half mirrored the first, as the game was cagey despite both teams registering a few efforts on goal. FC Goa’s full-back Jay Gupta tested Vishal Kaith from long-range while McHugh also had an opportunity from a set-piece situation.

Juan Ferrando rolled the dice by replacing Hugo Boumous with Armando Sadiku around the hour mark. The substitution paid dividends, as the Albanian striker latched on to the second ball and remarkably scored from the edge of the box to help his side take the lead.

The Gaurs upped the ante after going behind but they lacked the precision in the final third. Ferrando introduced defensive reinforcements in the final stages of the game, with center-back Brendan Hamill replacing Cummings.

Kaith was finally called into action in stoppage time on a couple of occasions but Mohun Bagan’s custodian stole the spotlight with a couple of stunning saves.

After a few nervous moments, the Mariners eventually secured a victory to book their place in the finals of the 2023 Durand Cup. They will certainly have the drive to get one over their rivals, East Bengal FC, in the penultimate game of the competition.