Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Hugo Boumous all set to join Odisha FC: Reports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Hugo Boumous is all set to join Odisha FC despite attracting interest from several ISL clubs, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. The 28-year-old joined the then-ATK Mohun Bagan FC in July 2021.

A familiar name in the ISL, Boumous has also represented FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, winning silverware with all three Indian clubs he has played so far. While he was a part of the 2019 Indian Super Cup and 2019-20 ISL Shield winning FC Goa squads, he has also clinched the 2022-23 ISL Cup Trophy (ATK Mohun Bagan), the 2023 Durand Cup, and the 2023-24 ISL Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Also, during his one-year stint with Mumbai City FC, Boumous won both the 2020-21 ISL Shield and Cup Trophy. Given his ISL familiarity, proven credentials, and title-winning track record, Hugo Boumous will be a significant addition to the Kalinga Warriors who are still fighting hard for that elusive ISL title.

A semifinal defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant for Odisha FC in the ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won their first-ever ISL Shield after defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in a crucial title-deciding final league game at the colossal Salt Lake Stadium in front of their passionate fans. But they couldn't achieve their dream of ISL double in the 2023-24 season, having lost the final in Kolkata against the Islanders by a 3-1 margin.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC finished fourth in the points table behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa with 39 points from 22 matches. Sergio Lobera's men qualified for the semifinals having defeated Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at home in Kalinga Stadium during the playoffs knockout fixture.

However, the Juggernauts unfortunately crashed out after losing the two-legged semifinals by a margin of 3-2 (aggregate) against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.