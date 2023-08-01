Mohun Bagan Super Giant name Clifford Miranda as assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have announced the acquisition of former Odisha FC coach Clifford Miranda, who has been named as the assistant coach of the club for the upcoming season.

The former Indian international took over the reins from Josep Gombau at Odisha FC ahead of the 2023 Super Cup. He defied all odds and led the Juggernauts to their first-ever trophy in the club's history.

Furthermore, Miranda guided the club to the AFC Cup for the 2023-24 season, after beating Gokulam Kerala FC in the qualifier round. For his achievements, he was also named the AIFF Men's Coach of the Year.

Miranda, who represented India on 45 occasions, started his coaching career with the FC Goa Reserves before taking over the role of assistant coach in 2019. He was named as the interim manager towards the end of the 2019-20 season and won four of the five games he was in charge.

The following season, he continued to serve as an assistant manager under current Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando. The two share an excellent relationship and are set to be reunited this season.

The Mariners have already secured the services of former ISL-winning coach Antonio Habas, who joined as the side's technical director. The addition of Miranda will further boost their chances of defending their title, considering his experience in Indian football.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to start the season on a positive note

Ahead of the upcoming season, Mohun Bagan SG has made significant acquisitions to strengthen their squad depth.

Notably, they have added three Indian international stars - Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, and Anirudh Thapa. Additionally, the Mariners have signed A-League-winning striker Jason Cummings and Albanian forward Armando Sadiku to bolster their attacking prowess.

Despite losing players like Pritam Kotal and Carl McHugh, the squad is formidable and are regarded as favorites to win the ISL title. However, there is a question regarding whether they will field their senior side or the reserve team in the Durand Cup, which starts on August 3.

With the preliminary AFC Cup round scheduled to take place between August 16 and 22, Juan Ferrando will want his team to have match fitness before heading into the knockout stages.

He will also seek to provide opportunities to young talents like Sumit Rathi, Lalrunliana Hnamte, and Kiyan Nassiri to bolster their chances of securing first-team action ahead of a demanding season.