Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure services of Albanian striker Armando Sadiku | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have roped in Albanian striker Armando Sadiku on a two-year deal, the club announced on Sunday, June 25.

Sadiku was with Spanish second-division side Cartagena last season, where he scored eight goals in 34 appearances across competitions. The striker also made a significant impact when he played for Las Palmas and Malaga in the Segunda division. He has also had notable experiences in Bolivia, Switzerland, and Poland.

However, his most prolific period came in Switzerland, where he netted an impressive total of 87 goals over seven seasons, spanning from 2010 to 2017, in the first and second tier.

Furthermore, Sadiku has represented Albania on the international stage, with his most recent appearance for the national team coming in 2020. He has amassed 38 caps for Albania, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions. Notably, he scored his country’s first goal in the UEFA Euro 2016 against Romania.

Sadiku is a physical number nine known for his poacher’s instinct, which has served him well throughout his career. His robust physicality combined with his ball-striking ability further makes him a brilliant addition to Mohun Bagan SG.

Mohun Bagan SG continue to build a strong squad for the 2023-24 season

Armando Sadiku becomes the second addition to Mohun Bagan SG's squad this summer. The club earlier announced the acquisition of Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC, for a record-breaking fee, to strengthen their midfield.

Furthermore, the Mariners have reportedly secured the services of defender Anwar Ali and Australian striker Jason Cummings, who won the A-League, as they continue to build their squad for the upcoming season.

Despite winning the ISL trophy, Mohun Bagan certainly struggled in front of goal, with Dimitri Petratos scoring over 45 percent of their goals last season.

There have also been rumors circulating that the club are actively looking for an attacking midfielder and a defender. Juan Ferrando will undoubtedly be delighted with the new signings, as the squad appears to be stronger than ever before.

