Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the much-awaited signing of Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC on Friday, June 23. The club statement revealed that the midfield maestro signed a five-year deal with the Mariners, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The announcement brings an end to one of the more dramatic transfer sagas of this summer transfer window. Once the ISL outfits were made aware of Thapa's intention of moving away from the Chennai-based side, a bidding war ensued between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan, according to news reports.

Previously, back in 2021, the Green and Maroon brigade were close to acquiring Thapa's services but he ultimately decided to sign a three-year contract with Chennaiyin. Now, with just a year left on his previous contract, the Kolkata Giants were able to persuade the 25-year-old away from the club he had called home for seven years.

Chennaiyin F.C. @ChennaiyinFC



The hardest goodbye



Wherever you go, you'll always remain Chennai's adopted son



#AllInForChennaiyin | @AnirudhThapa மெல்ல விடைகொடு மனமே, இந்த நினைவுகள் கனமே. 🥹The hardest goodbyeWherever you go, you'll always remain Chennai's adopted son மெல்ல விடைகொடு மனமே, இந்த நினைவுகள் கனமே. 🥹The hardest goodbye 👋Wherever you go, you'll always remain Chennai's adopted son 💙#AllInForChennaiyin | @AnirudhThapa https://t.co/D1jhtvX8Ab

"Can’t believe I’ll now be playing in front of thousands of Mohun Bagan SG faithful": Anirudh Thapa after joining the Kolkata giants

Anirudh Thapa was expectedly elated after signing for the defending ISL champions. In a club statement, the national team midfielder said he was thrilled to don the Green and Maroon jersey in the upcoming season.

“I am really happy to get the chance to play for the ISL champions Mohun Bagan. The legacy of the Kolkata giant is unmatchable. I'm thrilled to now be playing for the same club. I hope to give my best in order to make the Mohun Bagan fans happy.”

The Kolkata Derby is the showpiece event on the footballing calendar every year and Thapa can't wait to play his part in the same.

“Kolkata is the Mecca of Indian football. Finally my dream to play there will be realised. From the day I started playing football, I heard many things about the Kolkata derby. When I was there with the Pailan Arrows or with the Junior India side training in Kalyani Academy, I always used to go to the stadium to watch the Kolkata derby. I used to witness the love of the fans from the stands," he said in the statement.

"Everyone used to tell me that you have to be a star to feature in a derby. I really can’t believe that now I’ll be playing in front of those thousands of Mohun Bagan faithful,” Thapa added.

The MBSG fans can't wait to see Anirudh Thapa don their club's jersey in the upcoming season. This is a mega signing for Juan Ferrando and the club, and they'll be hoping for the Dehradun-born to replicate or better his performances with Chennaiyin.

Poll : 0 votes