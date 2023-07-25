Mohun Bagan Super Giant unveil their new home kit for the 2023-24 season 

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The redesigned jersey pays tribute to the iconic Mohun Bagan colors, featuring a striking combination of half green and half maroon.

The presentation of the kit was graced by the club's owner, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, alongside new signings Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings, who added to the excitement.

During the occasion, Goenka expressed his joy in introducing yet another iconic jersey after a successful season.

He told the MBSG media:

"The jersey serves as a unifying symbol, fostering a strong bond between the players and the passionate supporters who are a part of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant family. Together we will continue this journey of excellence and achievement."

Following their victory in the ISL final last season, Goenka delighted the supporters by announcing the removal of the prefix ATK from Mohun Bagan, now named Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Additionally, the club unveiled their logo earlier this month, a reverent representation of the traditions, featuring the establishment year 1889.

The Mariners are once again the favorites to win the ISL and are expected to dominate the league considering their signings. The supporters will hope that this is a start of a new era, which sees the club perform consistently both domestically and potentially in Asia as well.

Mohun Bagan SG’s new signings expected to make immediate impact

Mohun Bagan have unquestionably made a splash in the transfer market with the acquisition of top-tier players, poised to make an immediate impact in the league.

Notably, they have secured the services of three Indian national team stars - Sahal Abdul Samad, Thapa, and Anwar Ali.

Moreover, the club has made a marquee signing in the form of Jason Cummings, who represented Australia in the 2022 World Cup and comes with a huge reputation from the A-League.

Additionally, Albanian international Armando Sadiku has also signed for the club, further bolstering their already formidable attacking unit.

As a result, Mohun Bagan appear exceptionally strong this season and is determined to carry forward their impressive form into the new season.