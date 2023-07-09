Mohun Bagan Super Giant unveil the signing of Anwar Ali ahead of 2023-24 season 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced on Sunday, July 9, that they have added Anwar Ali to their ranks. Ali is undoubtedly one of India's brightest talents and will don the iconic Maroon and Green jersey in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old center-back, who played for FC Goa last campaign and appeared in all 20 games of the Indian Super League, recently played a crucial role in India's victories at the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

He started his footballing career with Minerva Punjab before representing Indian Arrows when he was just 17 years old. After two years with the club, he signed for Mohammedan FC, but the AIFF directed the club to not allow him to train due to an underlying heart condition.

Nevertheless, in 2021, the AIFF granted Ali the green light to resume his career, subsequently leading him to join Delhi FC, where he delivered several standout performances.

Recognizing his talent, the Gaurs swiftly welcomed Ali to their squad midway through the 2021-22 season, and he made a notable impact, featuring in 10 matches. In total, Ali amassed 30 appearances for FC Goa, netting one goal, while also recording the highest number of passes by a player in the previous season of the ISL.

The defender made his debut for the Indian national team in 2022, and has since made 16 appearances. He has cemented his position at the back and forged a formidable partnership with Sandesh Jhingan.

Speaking to the Mohun Bagan media following the finalization of his transfer, Ali expressed his pride in donning the Mohun Bagan colors. He said:

"I have always dreamt of playing in Kolkata since my early days. Mohun Bagan, being the oldest club in the country, carries a rich legacy and immense pride. The thought of stepping onto the field wearing the green Maroon jersey fills me with joy and anticipation."

Ali will bring a youthful presence to the side and will hope to continue his fine form and contribute to winning trophies with the Mariners.

What will Anwar Ali bring to Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

Anwar Ali's qualities are widely recognized, and his role under Juan Ferrando is bound to be substantial. While Pritam Kotal remained a constant presence in the defensive set-up last season, the other center-back position saw a rotation between Brendan Hamill and Slavko Damjanovic.

However, with Damjanovic's move to Bengaluru FC, Ali's inclusion provides the opportunity to have an Indian player in defense, thus offering Ferrando the flexibility to start foreign players in attack. The formidable abilities of Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, and Armando Sadiku will undoubtedly elevate the Mariners' offensive prowess.

Additionally, Ali is certainly one of the best passers in the Indian Super League and will be given the responsibility of ideally progressing the ball to the midfield and final third, which will align with his strengths.

In combination with the signings of Anirudh Thapa, Cummings, and Sadiku, this acquisition will further improve Mohun Bagan SG, as they will hope to defend the ISL title in the forthcoming season.

