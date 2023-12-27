Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters: Who won the match 65 of ISL 2023-24?

A lone strike from in-form Dimitrios Diamantakos was enough for Kerala Blasters to pick up all three points against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday, December 27. The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata played host to the Indian Super League (ISL) clash. The win ensured that Kerala Blasters end the year on a high, temporarily on top of the table.

Mohun Bagan came into the game with two consecutive losses. After their exit from the AFC Cup, the Mariners have had a dip in form and were desperately looking to get back to winning ways.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, were buzzing after their win against Mumbai City FC. A win against the ISL League Shield winners and the ISL Cup winners in consecutive matches would be a huge confidence boost for the Yellow Army.

The difference in form and rhythm showed right from the beginning. Dimitrios Diamantakos used his strength to steal the ball from Asish Rai in the third minute and immediately half-volleyed a strike, which crashed into the crossbar. It was a sign of things to come.

Kerala Blasters' football seemed to channel from Diamantakos, much like his now-injured teammate Adrian Luna. The number 9's crowning moment came in the ninth minute when he picked up the ball and made his way into the box. He skipped past a challenge from Deepak Tangri and took a touch to evade Hector Yuste and Asish Rai together. From a very acute angle, the Greek striker smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Meanwhile, Vishal Kaith had a moment of madness in the 34th minute. Subhasish Bose played a backpass to him which he tried to boot away first-time. The ball however hit Kwame Peprah and luckily went back to Kaith. It could easily have ended in the back of the net.

Rahul KP created a good chance just four minutes later. The youngster latched onto a long ball played to the right wing, cut inside, and let loose a low shot with his left foot but it went agonizingly wide.

The pressure was rampant from the visitors. Peprah ran into the box in the 39th minute and fired a strike from a very similar angle to Diamantikos' goal. The shot didn't have enough venom and Vishal Kaith produced a solid save.

The teams went into the break with a one-goal lead to Kerala Blasters, and justifiably so.

Mohun Bagan turn on the heat in the second half against Kerala Blasters

Juan Ferrando's men demonstrated much better football in the second half, dominating possession and pressurizing Kerala Blasters to shift to a low block.

Mohun Bagan had their best chance of the half in the 48th minute. Hugo Boumous' ball into the box was shielded well by Jason Cummings who then fired at the near post from close range. Sachin Suresh managed to stick his foot out and produce a crucial save.

The hosts should've arguably gotten a penalty in the 79th minute when Naocha Singh pulled Armando Sadiku down in the box with both hands.

Manvir ran past Prabir Das in the 88th minute and crossed in. Shubasish Bose's shot hit Milos Drncic on his face as the Mohun Bagan players cried for handball. The referee was having none of it, though.

Manvir Singh attempted a long-range effort in the 90th minute after Dimitri Petratos played a freekick short to him but it flew well over the bar.

In the 91st minute, Rahul KP broke through the Mariners' defense on the counter and set up a one-on-one situation with Kaith. However, he fired his shot straight into the keeper's outstretched arms.

Kerala had another gilt-edged opportunity during additional time. Saurav Mondal cut back to Daisuke Sakai in the box in the 95th minute and his shot from close range was palmed away by Kaith.

With this win, Kerala Blasters move to the top of the table with 26 points. They look like the team to beat now along with FC Goa, who have 23 points, albeit with three games in hand.

Ferrando's men, on the other hand, have now slumped to three consecutive defeats in the ISL. They have dropped down to the fifth spot on the table, below Mumbai City FC.