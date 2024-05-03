Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: What happened during the last meeting in ISL 2023-24?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final on Saturday (May 4) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Mariners finished first in the regular season with a 15-3-4 record and 48 points. They are coming into the game on the back of an aggregate of 3-2 win over Odisha in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Islanders were second-best in the league with a record of 14-5-3 and 47 points. In the semis, they prevailed over FC Goa with a 5-2 aggregate score.

On that note, let's get a sneak peek into the action which transpired between both teams when they last met on April 15 this year.

Mohun Bagan started the game well and tried to create a goal-scoring opportunity in the 20th minute. Anirudh Thapa was accurate with his cross inside the box to Liston Colaco, who delivered a solid header, but it unfortunately hit the left post.

However, eight minutes later, Colaco was smart to deliver the ball to the left flank and then open the account for Mohun Bagan, thanks to a fine assist by Dimitrios Petratos. The first half ended with Mohun Bagan leading by 1-0.

Although Mumbai City FC maintained possession for most of the second half, Mohun Bagan found a hole in their defense in the 80th minute. Petratos supplied the ball on the right flank to Jason Kummings, who managed to breach the defense of Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa to score a goal.

In a crowded box during the 89th minute, Mumbai fans finally had something to cheer for, as Lallianzuala Chhangte found the back of the net after picking a pass from Lalengmawia Ralte. The match ended with a scoreline of 2-1, as Mohun Bagan became the ISL 2023-24 League champion in front of 61,777 fans.

It will be interesting to see if Mumbai can make a turnaround to clinch the ISL 2023-24 trophy on Saturday.

Result: Mohun Bagan SG 2-1 Mumbai City FC, ISL, April 15, 2024

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head Stats

Both teams have met on a total of 25 occasions in ISL history, with Mumbai City FC bagging 11 victories, and Mohun Bagan securing seven wins, and the remaining seven games have been ended as a stalemate.

However, Mohun Bagan have been impressive in this season, securing victories in all three games against Mumbai.