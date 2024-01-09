Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan FC result today: Who won the Kalinga Super Cup Group A match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a 2-1 comeback win against Sreenidi Deccan in their Group A fixture in the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, January 9.

The match had some late drama when the Mariners' Abhishek Suryavanshi was sent off by the referee in the 86th minute after receiving his second yellow card for a tackle from behind.

However, goals from Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku were enough to give the Mariners all three points after William Alves converted from the spot to give the Deccan Warriors an early lead in the 29th minute.

Sumit Rathi brought down Lalromawia inside the box and Sreenidi Deccan were awarded a penalty, which was put away by the Brazilian forward.

However, just 10 minutes later, Sreenidi failed to clear the ball from a Mohun Bagan attack and allowed an effort from Suryavanshi to rebound from the crossbar towards Cummings. The Australian striker tapped the ball into the empty net and equalised for the Mariners.

Armando Sadiku bagged the winner for Mohun Bagan in the second half

Expand Tweet

Armando Sadiku scored the winner for Mohun Bagan in the 71st minute. Ashis Rai received Hugo Boumous' long ball and crossed it to Sadiku in the middle, who slotted it home.

There may have been a tinge of offside, but the flag stayed down and the Mariners celebrated a winner. Mohun Bagan switched into defensive mode to protect their lead and did exceedingly well, despite losing Suryavanshi to a second yellow card.

Interim head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who took over from the departing Juan Ferrando ahead of this tournament, will be pleased with the way Mohun Bagan responded to being 0-1 down in this game.

His opposite number Carlos Vaz Pinto, however, will feel that his team was hard done by with the offside decision which forced them to concede all three points.