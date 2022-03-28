"Morale has always been good" - Real Kashmir FC head coach ahead of I-League encounter against Sudeva Delhi FC

Real Kashmir FC will square off against Sudeva Delhi FC in the next match of their I-League campaign. The Snow Leopards have had a turbulent start to their season. However, they managed to pull off an impressive win against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last game.

Head coach David Robertson addressed the media ahead of their match against the Delhi-based outfit. The Scot mentioned that the team's spirit hadn't faded despite the lack of results during the initial stages of the competition. He said:

"Morale has always been good. It's always been the same since we started, even though the results weren't entirely on our side."

Robertson also opened up about his expectations of the game against Sudeva Delhi FC. He said:

"It's going to be a difficult game against a good team. We're going to have difficult situations that we need to handle. But if we can keep the form and the fighting spirit that we've got, then we may be able to get the three points."

Real Kashmir FC head coach delighted with win against RoundGlass Punjab FC

Although the match was entirely dominated by RoundGlass Punjab FC, the Snow Leopards were clever in the final third. They capitalized on two occasions that fell to them, eventually beating Ed Engelkes' side. Head coach David Robertson expressed his delight at getting the three points against a tough team. He said:

"It obviously was a great result. We got what we deserved. We played well, fought well. The results weren't coming but they have now. It was a good performance against a very good side."

The Snow Leopards will be looking to carry their recent form against a resilient Sudeva Delhi FC, who have had their issues in converting chances in front of goal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar