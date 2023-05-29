Mourtada Fall departs Mumbai City FC after three successful seasons | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC have announced their decision to part ways with Mourtada Fall. The Senegalese defender joined the Islanders from FC Goa ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Fall quickly became an influential figure at the back and won the ISL Shield and the trophy in his first season under head coach Sergio Lobera. He made 19 starts in his debut year and scored some important goals to help his side win the double.

The 35-year-old also captained Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League in 2022. Under his leadership, the Islanders became the first Indian club to register a win in Asia’s most prestigious competition.

While they only finished fifth in the 2021-22 season, the west coast club once again had a successful campaign in 2023, winning the ISL Shield and breaking several records in the process. Despite only making eight starts in the ISL, Fall’s experience at the back played a vital role in their success.

Overall, the defender made 68 appearances for the club in three years, scoring eight goals and assisting thrice. The Islanders faithful will certainly remember Fall’s contributions and cherish his resilient performances during his time at the club.

Where next for Mourtada Fall?

Mourtada Fall is arguably one of ISL’s best defenders, with his trophy-laden spell at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC cementing his status. The 35-year-old is still going strong and has shown no signs of decline. While Fall played a backup role this season, he has the ability to quickly improve a team.

Rumors suggest that a reunion with his former boss Sergio Lobera appears to be the first option. Odisha FC have secured the Spanish coach’s services and if reports are to be believed, the club have already signed Ahmed Jahouh. The Juggernauts will be looking to replace the departing Osama Malik with Fall.

Bengaluru FC could also go all-out for Fall. Following a successful season, the Blues have a host of defenders leaving, including Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramiers and Alan Costa. Fall’s excellent ability on the ball and his towering presence at the back will suit Simon Grayson’s setup.

Kerala Blasters are on the lookout for a foreign defender, while Chennaiyin FC could also potentially enter the race as the futures of Vafa Hakhamaneshi and Fallou Diagne are doubtful.

