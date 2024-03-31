"Mumbai City are a big team, and it is going to be exciting to play against them" - Hyderabad FC's Jeremy Zohminghlua | ISL 2023-24

Jeremy Zohminghlua, who has stepped up for Hyderabad FC in the left-back position since the infamous exodus of most senior players in the winter transfer window, knows that he has a long way to go.

The young Mizo has been extremely sharp in his position and marked his opponents tightly. Zohminghlua's attacking inputs have also helped the Nawabs whenever they have tried to build play from the left-hand side.

Speaking to the media ahead of Hyderabad's home game against Mumbai City on Monday, Zohminghlua mentioned that he is excited to play against them.

"The break was good. I worked on a lot of things in it and now want to implement them in the matches that are coming up. We have three more games till the end of the season and want to make the most of them. Next up, it is Mumbai City, and we are ready for them," said Zohminghlua.

"Mumbai City are a big team, and it is going to be exciting to play against them. We have prepared ourselves for this encounter and will try to focus on our strengths. Everyone in the dressing room is in a positive mindset after the win over Chennaiyin FC. We just have to continue doing the good things we did that day," he added.

Hyderabad will not move out of the bottom place of the ISL table this season

Jeremy Zohminghlua (right) sharing a light moment with goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. [Hyd FC]

Hyderabad are placed right at the bottom of the ISL table at the moment and cannot progress beyond it mathematically. They are destined to spend the rest of their days this season in this position.

Although they picked up their first three points of the season in an emphatic 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on March 9, the international break arrived soon afterwards to put a halt to their momentum.

The Yellow and Black, however, took it in their stride and chose to look at it positively. The break afforded some of the players to work on their conditioning while the others took some well-deserved time off.

Mumbai City, however, will not let them breathe easy on Monday and try to pick up all the three points on offer.

The defending premiers know that they need to seal the gap between themselves and their closest challengers Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The two sides are at 41 and 39 points respectively at the time of writing, with the latter having one game in hand.