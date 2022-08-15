Mumbai City FC announce 26-man squad for Durand Cup 2022

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mumbai City FC (MCFC) announced their 26-man squad for the Durand Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, August 14.

Mumbai City FC will be traveling to the tournament with all their new recruits, including goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Díaz. The duo of Stewart and Diaz are expected to lead the attacking line for the 2020-21 ISL champions and will be an absolute menace for the opposition.

India's brightest star in the recently concluded U-20 SAFF Championship, Gurkirat Singh, will also be traveling with the team.

The Islanders will kick off their journey on August 18 against Indian Navy FT. They have been drawn in Group B, alongside their opening-day opponents, Rajasthan United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and East Bengal.

For the Mumbai-based club, this is their maiden participation in Asia’s oldest club competition. Under the stewardship of Des Buckingham, MCFC had an elaborate three-week pre-season camp in Dubai before touching base in Kolkata. Unlike a few other teams, Mumbai City have opted to go with their strongest possible squad and will be gunning for glory.

Earlier in July, Buckingham had stressed in a press conference that the Islanders will be utilizing the tournament to try out a few things but also to conquer silverware.

"It's the oldest competition in India and we look forward to playing in front of the fans once again. The cup will give us an opportunity to try a few things out, be successful in the competition and also be ready for next season," Buckingham had stated.

Mumbai City FC's full squad for Durand Cup 2022

Here's the 26-man lineup that the Islanders will have at their disposal in Kolkata.

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh.

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee