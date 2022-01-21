Mumbai City FC announce signing of Diego Mauricio on loan deal

Defending ISL champions Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio on a loan deal. Mauricio will be with the Islanders until the end of the season after joining as a free agent. He left Qatari club Al-Shahania SC earlier this month.

The 30-year-old forward was delighted to join the club and was quoted as saying on their official website:

“I am happy to be back in India and I am delighted to join the champions Mumbai City FC. I had a good experience last season playing in the ISL but I feel like I have a lot more to achieve in India. The expectations are high when you join a club of Mumbai City’s stature.”

Mauricio, who previously played for Odisha FC in the ISL, went on to add:

“I already know the ambition of the club is to win games and defend the ISL title and we will also be playing in the AFC Champions League which is a big motivation not only for me, but for all the players. I am ready for the challenge and I can’t wait to get onto the pitch.”

The centre-forward has been signed by Des Buckingham's side as a replacement for Ygor Catatau, who officially left the club yesterday (20 January). Mauricio will wear the No. 33 jersey for Mumbai City FC and undergo a mandatory quarantine before joining the squad.

What will Diego Mauricio bring to Mumbai City FC?

Mauricio came up through Brazilian outfit Flamengo's academy before making his first-team debut in 2010. He made 57 appearances for them across two years, scoring six goals and laying out seven assists.

The forward has since played for a number of clubs including Red Bull Bragantino, SJZ Ever Bright, Vitoria Setubal and Gangwon FC. It was at Gangwon that he enjoyed his most prolific spell, netting 20 times in 74 matches between January 2017 and December 2018. He has also scored three goals in 11 appearances for Brazil's U20 side.

Mauricio has also ventured previously on to Indian shores, having spent the 2020-21 ISL season with Odisha FC. The 30-year-old made 20 appearances for the Juggernauts, scoring 12 goals and laying out two assists.

Overall, Mauricio has 50 goals and 29 assists in 245 matches across his club career. He will bring a similar impact off the bench as Catatau did for Mumbai City FC and will trouble defenders with his pace and trickery. Based on his ISL record, he could also pop up with important goals for Buckingham's side.

