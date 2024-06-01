Mumbai City FC announce signing of Indian creative stalwart Brandon Fernandes on a free transfer | ISL 2024-25

Mumbai City FC have acquired the services of creative midfielder Brandon Fernandes on a free transfer under a three-year contract, with a trigger to extend by a further season, the club announced on Saturday, June 1.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who had a brief stint with the Islanders in 2015, will don the No. 10 jersey for the 2023-24 ISL Cup winners. Brandon has been regarded for his creative flair across the footballing circuit since his professional debut over a decade ago.

MCFC head coach Petr Kratky highlighted Goa-born's well-known abilities and shared his delight in a club statement.

"Brandon is a dynamic midfielder whose performances last season truly stood out. His technical skills, vision, and relentless dedication on the field will undoubtedly add a new dimension to our squad and elevate our overall set-up."

"I am eagerly anticipating his arrival and the success he will bring to the team. As an attacking and creative player, Brandon perfectly embodies our football philosophy of dynamic and forward-thinking play,” he added.

Previously, Brandon was plying his trade at his hometown club FC Goa, with whom he tasted ample success over the past seven years. He joined the Gaurs in 2017 and went on to win the ISL League Winners’ Shield (2019-20), the Super Cup (2019), and the Durand Cup (2021). During his time with Goa, he scored 17 times for the club and registered 31 assists in 130 appearances across competitions.

Petr Kratky's confidence in my abilities is incredibly motivating: Brandon Fernandes after joining Mumbai City FC

Meanwhile, Brandon Fernandes was elated over his reunion with Mumbai City and underlined his ambitions to contribute to the club with goals and assists right way.

"I am delighted to return to Mumbai City FC. It is one of the top clubs in Indian football, and it represents a new and exciting challenge for me in my career. The team has been performing brilliantly over the last few years, and I am thrilled to join such a talented squad. I am eager to contribute by scoring goals and assisting my teammates in the upcoming season as we strive to secure more silverware,” he said in a club statement.

He also spoke about his discussions with Kratky and appreciated the confidence the Czech tactician has shown in Brandon's abilities.

“Moreover, I have had extensive discussions with coach Petr Kratky, and his vision and plans for the team demonstrate a lot of ambition. His confidence in my abilities is incredibly motivating, and I am determined to repay his faith through my performances on the pitch. I am looking forward to working under his guidance and making a significant impact for Mumbai City FC."

In the recently concluded season, Brandon scored 3 goals and made 4 assists for the Gaurs, with one of his strikes coming against Mumbai City FC in the ISL semi-final. He also created the most chances (60) in the league last season, and hence there's very little doubt regarding why Kratky opted for his creative prowess.