Mumbai City FC announce squad for Reliance Foundation Development League

Mumbai City FC have named a 31-member squad for the upcoming Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), on Monday (March 18). They will compete in the Reliance Foundation Development League Mumbai region qualifiers.

The RFDL Mumbai region qualifiers will see nine teams battle it out for the top three spots in Phase 1. All teams will play eight matches in Phase 1, locking horns with each team once in the competition.

The top three clubs will progress to Phase 2, after which the top two will qualify for the RFDL National Group Stage.

The nine teams competing in the RFDL Mumbai region qualifiers are GMSC, India Rush SC, Millat FC, Oranje FC, CFCI, Iron Born FC, Kenkre FC, RFYC, and Mumbai City FC.

Ahan Prakash, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem are the five first-team players who've been selected to represent the Islanders in the Reliance Foundation Development League 2023/24.

Anthony Fernandes has been named the head coach of the side, while Mohan Dass will serve as the assistant coach for the Reliance Foundation Development League.

Mumbai City FC will begin their campaign on Tuesday, March 19, against GMSC and will play their last match of Phase 1 on April 6 against Kenkre FC.

Mumbai City FC Squad for Reliance Foundation Development League:

Goalkeepers - Shaury Sharma, Harsh Kadam, Ahan Prakash

Defenders - Arsh Bagwan, Ansari Kaif, Nikhil Shinde, Parvez Shah, Tanush Pandey, Sayyam Desai, Raj Bisht, Nathan Rodrigues, Atharva Aher, Halen Nongtdu

Midfielders - Eashan Sartape, Steiner Dsouza, Aadil Sheikh, Kunal Raghav, Reagan Pereira, Kshitij Maral, Subhajit Belel, Franklin Nazareth, Ishaan Shishodia

Forwards – Divyang Sheram, Omkar Talkar, Mangthenlal Haokip, Harsh Patil, Ahan Mani Sharma, Mohd Jaffer Mansoori, Seilenthang Lotjem, Yash Bisht, Mustafa Shaikh

Reserve Players - Ishaan Shishodia, Mustafa Shaikh, Subhajit Belel, Yash Bisht.

Mumbai City FC Fixtures for Reliance Foundation Development (All times in IST):

Tuesday, March 19 – Mumbai City FC vs GMSC, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 21 – India Rush SC vs Mumbai City FC, 10:00 AM

Sunday, March 24 – Millat FC vs Mumbai City FC, 10:00 AM

Tuesday, March 26 – Oranje FC vs Mumbai City FC,1:00 PM

Monday, April 1– CFCI vs Mumbai City FC,1:00 PM

Tuesday, April 2 – Iron Born FC vs Mumbai City FC, 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 4 – RFYC vs Mumbai City FC, 7:00 AM

Saturday, April 6 – Kenkre FC vs Mumbai City FC, 7:00 AM