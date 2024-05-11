Mumbai City FC extend coach Petr Kratky's contract until the end of the 2025/26 season

Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 champions Mumbai City FC have announced that head coach Petr Kratky has penned a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Czech took charge of the Islanders midway into this ISL season and won 16, while his side drew three of their 23 games, which also saw the team register their highest-ever points tally in a single season (47).

Speaking about the extension Kandarp Chandra, the CEO of the club expressed their delight and said the manager has understood the footballing philosophies of the club.

“We are all delighted to extend Petr’s contract by a further year till the end of the 2025/26 season. He has been an immensely decisive cog in the wheel since he joined the team, and more than anything, he understands the footballing philosophy and has gone on to build on it as well. With him at the helm, we are confident we will continue to play entertaining and attractive football, much like the other teams under the City Football Group’s umbrella. I would like to wish him the very best.”

Petr Kratky also spoke about the announcement and said that after a successful year, he is only looking to come back to India to create a more lasting impact on the team.

“My first season with Mumbai City FC has been fantastic, the team and the whole squad is full of ambitious people, who stick together no matter what happens," Kratky said in a statement. "It was of course great to finish the season with the ISL Cup, and next season we will come back and look to be stronger, and more consistent in all our processes.

"There is some great footballing talent in India, and I am delighted at the chance to continue to work with them.”

Mumbai City FC set to part ways with goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz

Mumbai City FC will part ways with goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz who is all set to join Chennaiyin FC who are looking to replace Debjit Majumder. The latter has agreed to join East Bengal FC for the upcoming summer.

Nawaz, 24, will join the Marina Machans on a free transfer after his contract with the Islanders ends on May 31.