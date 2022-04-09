Mumbai City FC fall to Al-Shabab FC in 2022  AFC Champions League opener

Mumbai City FC locked horns with Al-Shabab FC in their 2022 AFC Champions League opener at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Islanders fielded a starting XI without a target man. The match kicked off with the two teams trying to edge past each other as both Mumbai City FC and Al-Shabab FC had decent patches of possession.

Both teams had their fair share of chances on goal but resilient defending kept the scoreline at 0-0. However, in the 36th minute, Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa came off his line in an attempt to stop Carlos Alberto, who had managed to get beyond the last defender.

The Islanders custodian, though, fouled Alberto and the referee pointed to the spot, giving Al-Shabab FC the opportunity to go into the break with a goal. Ever Banega stepped up and successfully converted the penalty.

Mumbai City FC lose the plot against Al-Shabab FC in the second half

Mumbai City FC's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy trying to get past an opposition defender. (Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC)

The White Lions started the second half on the front foot. They were able to maintain possession and disorient the opposition's shape.

Ever Banega showcased his experience as the ex-Sevilla FC man was all over the pitch. He helped out at the back while in the build-up and also functioned as a playmaker for the White Lions.

Al-Shabab FC's head coach made a few changes in the second half in an effort to extend his side's lead over Des Buckingham's side. Turki Al Ammar and Abdullah Al Joui were introduced in the place of Paulinho and Hattan Bahebri.

Des Buckingham made two changes to his squad as well. Raynier Fernandes and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy were introduced in the place of Vikram Singh and Mandar Rao Dessai.

The White Lions looked more dominant in the second half and were able to double their lead over the debutants. It was Ever Banega who scored yet again as he found the bottom left corner of the Islanders' goal.

Mumbai City struggled to make it out of their half as Al-Shabab FC's control of the game steadily increased. Turki Al Ammar added a third goal in the 77th minute. Fawaz Al Saqour ran down the right flank before providing a low cross for Turki, who guided it past Mourtada Fall into the bottom corner.

Turki Al Ammar had another chance that went begging when his effort narrowly missed the top corner. The game finished at 3-0, with the Islanders failing to make a mark in their opening match in the AFC Champions League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar