Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham set to join English club Oxford United FC

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham is set to part ways with the club and join English side Oxford United FC, as reported by Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. Earlier reports had indicated that the League One club was in talks with Buckingham, and the deal is now on the verge of confirmation.

The 38-year-old joined Mumbai City FC in 2021 after a stint as assistant manager with fellow City Football Group club Melbourne City FC. In his debut season, the Islanders secured a fifth-place finish in the league, amassing 31 points in 20 games.

The team also participated in the 2022 AFC Champions League, making history as the first Indian club to win a game in the competition by defeating Iraqi champions Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Mumbai City eventually finished second in their group with two victories, but they narrowly missed advancing to the knockout stages, securing only fifth position among the best second-placed teams.

Following a successful season, the club kicked off the 2022-23 season impressively, finishing as runners-up in the Durand Cup. They carried their impressive form into ISL, where they blew away the competition in the league stages.

Under Buckingham’s guidance, the team not only clinched the ISL Shield title but also set records for the most points and goals scored in the league’s history. Despite a setback in the semi-finals, Buckingham grabbed the headlines in an unforgettable season for the club.

During Buckingham’s tenure, Mumbai City FC achieved 39 victories in 72 games, with 12 draws and 21 losses. His win ratio of 54.17 percent stands out as one of the best among Indian Super League head coaches.

How have Mumbai City FC fared in the 2023-24 season under Des Buckingham?

After five games in the 2023-24 season, the Islanders are currently placed fourth in the table, but remain unbeaten in the ISL so far.

Mumbai City FC also became the team from India to participate in the AFC Champions League for the second time. Their group consisted of Al-Hilal SFC, Navbahor, and FC Nassaji Mazandaran.

Despite a strong start in the domestic season, they have struggled in the continental competition, losing all four of their games and failing to score any goals.

This experience will serve as a significant learning curve for Buckingham and his team but they will hope to bounce back in the final two games, even though their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds are slim.

Meanwhile, the club will actively seek a new head coach. It will interesting to see whether City Football Group will choose a candidate from within their network of clubs or opt for an external head coach.

Currently, however, there are no circulating rumors about potential head coaches, with Mumbai City FC returning to action on November 28 against FC Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League.