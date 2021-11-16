ISL 2021-22: " Always remember, we are here for Mumbai City"- Mourtada Fall on being named captain 

Des Buckingham has a huge responsibility as head coach of Mumbai City FC, to harness what has been built by his predecessor Sergio Lobera before his arrival. Mumbai City FC went out on a high the last time they took to the football pitch, winning against fellow contenders ATK Mohun Bagan on both occasions.

Every side in the competition has made reasonable decisions in terms of recruitment of players and personnel and Mumbai City FC have been no different. Clinching the best forward from the last edition of the ISL and also the best young player and involving them in this setup is a move full of promise.

Mumbai City FC announce their leadership group ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign

Earlier today, the club announced Mourtada Fall as the captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League. Fall was a rock at the back for Mumbai City last season and also for FC Goa the season prior to that. Des Buckingham had a meet and greet session for the players where they elected their captain.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



The boys and the staff along with Head Coach



#AamchiCity 🔵 📽️ 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛: We have new leadership! ©️The boys and the staff along with Head Coach @DesBuckingham got together as we picked our captain and vice-captains, brought to you by the latest installment of #TheIslandersCam

On being named captain, Fall said:

I'm like you. I have the same responsibility. You need to be good and so do I. So I cannot forget myself. If I don't give good performances, it's my fault. So you need to help me as well, everyone helps each other and, always remember, we are here for Mumbai City. That is the most important.

Mourtada Fall will be backed by Rowlin Borges and Mandar Rao Desai, who were named vice-captains of Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Mourtada Fall has been named as



🚨 CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨Mourtada Fall has been named as #TheIslanders ' new Club Captain and will be backed by Rowllin Borges and Mandar Rao Dessai as Vice-Captains 💥

Mumbai City FC will start their ISL 2021-22 campaign against FC Goa on November 22, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Des Buckingham will be banking on his captain to lead the side and get him a victory on his debut.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar