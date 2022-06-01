Mumbai City FC parts ways with six Islanders

Last night, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC announced that they have parted ways with six Islanders who were a part of their squad for ISL 2021-22.

Forwards Igor Angulo and Diego Mauricio, midfielders Cassio Gabriel and Bradden Inman, defender Mohamad Haokip and goalkeeper Vikram Singh have been excluded from the squad.

The Islanders have had a disappointing ISL 2021-22 campaign, with the side managing a fifth-place finish under Desmond Buckingham. They managed to bag 34 points from the 20 matches, winning only nine times in the league.

However, they had a comparatively better run in their debut Asian campaign. The Islanders managed a second-place finish in Group B, beating Iraq's Air Force Club twice and picking up a point against UAE's Al-Jazira FSC.

The side put up an amazing run of performances under head coach Sergio Lobera in ISL 2020-21 but failed to hold on to their form under Des Buckingham. Former Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo, who was introduced to the side to add to their attacking arsenal, failed to live up to his reputation.

The Spaniard managed to net ten times for the Islanders. Meanwhile, former player Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was with Hyderabad FC, managed 18 goals for his side.

Midfielders Bradden Inman and Cassio Gabriel also failed to shine for the side. The duo were brought in to replace the outgoing Hugo Boumous but did not entirely fit into the system of the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC, Xylem celebrate unique football-based water education festival

Mumbai City FC, with the support of partners Xylem organised a Grassroots Festival at the Neville D'Souza Football Ground in Bandra.

With the aim of using the power of football to embed an understanding amongst children on the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices, the Indian Super League (ISL) club and Xylem, its Official Water Technology Partner, on Wednesday celebrated this unique football-based water education festival at the Neville D'Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.

Around 120 kids took part in the grassroots football festival, where they showcased their skills, talent and love for the game along with learning the importance of clean water and sanitation. They also got a chance to interact and learn from Islanders stars Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes, who were a part of the event.

This unique grassroots festival is an extension of Mumbai City FC and Xylem’s partnership, which is committed towards solving water challenges and bringing sustainable change to communities through football.

