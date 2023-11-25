Mumbai City FC to play their next AFC Champions League match without any foreign player: Report

Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City will be up against Iranian club Nassaji Mazandaran in their fifth match of the AFC Champions League 2023. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 28 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

According to Times of India reporter Marcus Mergulhao, the Islanders will play their next AFC Champions League match without any of their foreign player. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Mumbai City will play their next AFC Champions League match against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran on Tuesday without any foreign player. None of them have travelled."

Mumbai City FC are drawn in Group D of the competition alongside Nassaji Mazandaran, Al-Hilal and Navbahor. The Indian team is placed at the bottom of the standings, having lost all four matches thus far.

Al-Hilal and Navbahor are placed first and second, respectively, with a goal difference of 11 and six. With three wins and a loss each, both teams have 10 points apiece.

Nassaji Mazandaran are placed third in the standings with three points, having won a game and lost three. Their only win of the tournament was against Mumbai City FC in their season opener.

Mumbai City FC's run in the AFC Champions League 2023

Mumbai City FC started their AFC Champions League 2023 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Nassaji Mazandaran at home. They lost their next two matches away from home against Navbahor and Al-Hilal with margins of 3-0 and 6-0, respectively.

The Islanders also succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal at the DY Patil Stadium earlier this month.

They are next up against Nassaji Mazandaran in a dead rubber on Tuesday, November 28 in Iran. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Navbahor at the Balewadi Stadium on Monday, December 4.

Mumbai City FC will look to end their campaign on a positive note, despite failing to qualify for the next round.