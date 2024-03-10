Mumbai City FC's Ayush Chhikara and Iker Guarrotxena ruled out of ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC suffered a massive blow as forwards Ayush Chhikara and Iker Guarrotxena have been ruled out of the remainder of ISL 2023-24.

Indian forward Ayush Chhikara played 11 matches across four different competitions in the ongoing season. The 21-year-old has played a couple of Durand Cup matches, one match in the AFC Champions League, and four matches each in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Ayush scored three goals from four appearances in the Super Cup this season. The 2023-24 was his sent season with the Islanders, having made his debut for the club during the 2022-23 season.

During the previous season, the Indian player played three ISL matches and one match in the playoffs.

Iker Guarrotxena, on the other hand, was a key player for Mumbai City FC, having joined the former ISL Shield winners during the January transfer window, leaving Spanish club Real Murcia.

In his short stint with the Indian Super League club, the Spaniard has scored thrice and assisted twice in six appearances. He scored his first goal against East Bengal FC to guide Mumbai City FC to a comfortable 1-0 victory on February 13.

The 31-year-old player scored a couple of goals against Punjab FC on 2nd March before being ruled out of the tournament. He scored goals in the 53rd and 64th minutes to ensure the Islanders stage a comeback and register a 3-2 victory.

He assisted once against Bengaluru FC on February 18 and his second assist in the tournament was against Chennaiyin FC on February 23. Mumbai City FC went on to win both matches by a 2-0 margin.

Mumbai City FC all set to take on NorthEast United FC at home

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, March 12, at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Islanders are atop the points table with 36 points from 18 matches, while the Highlanders are eighth in the standings with 20 points from 18 encounters.