Mumbai City FC's complete group stage schedule for AFC Champions League 2023-24

The group stage draw for the AFC Champions League unfolded at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Mumbai City FC have been placed in Group D alongside Al-Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, and Navbahor.

Mumbai City’s clash with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal promises to be an extraordinary event in the country. This match holds unique significance as it offers Indian football supporters the chance to witness Brazilian star Neymar's presence on Indian soil for the very first time.

Fixture details have also been unveiled, with the Islanders set to kick off their campaign against Iranian club FC Nassaji Mazandaran on their home turf on September 18.

Notably, Mumbai City FC will call the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, their home for the AFC Champions League encounters.

The home fixture against Al-Hilal is anticipated to draw a capacity crowd and has been scheduled for November 6. Meanwhile, the final home game against Uzbekistan side Navbahor will be played on December 4.

Mumbai City revealed that the shift of home games to Pune is a result of the Mumbai Football Arena's inability to meet the AFC's infrastructural requisites.

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex has hosted several games, including ISL games for Pune City FC, and the Indian national team. Des Buckinghan’s side will bank on the home support to help them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

AFC Champions League group stage schedule - Mumbai City FC

September 18: Mumbai City FC vs FC Nassaji Maazandaran – Home

October 2: Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC – Away

October 23: Al-Hilal SFC vs Mumbai City FC – Away

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal SFC – Home

November 28: FC Nassaji Maazandaran vs Mumbai City FC – Away

December 4: Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor – Home

(Note: The exact date for the away fixtures are yet to be confirmed)

A look at Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League opponents

Last year, Mumbai City FC became the first team from India to secure three points in the AFC Champions League. Despite winning two games and finishing second in the group, they were knocked out of the group stages.

However, Des Buckingham and his men will be determined to go one step further this time around, and while the group will be challenging, they are expected to qualify for the next round.

Standing as their most formidable opponent, Al-Hilal undoubtedly pose a substantial test. The Saudi club not only boasts a rich history of success but also have a squad full of world-class talents.

The other two teams - FC Nassaji Maazandaran and Navbahor - are set to make their first appearance in the AFC Champions League. Iranian representatives Nassaji secured qualification after securing the Hazfi Cup in 2021, following their 12th-place finish in the prior season.

On the other hand, Uzbek club Navbahor emerged as runners-up in their league, and are known for their resolute defense, as they have conceded the fewest goals in the league over the past two seasons.