Mumbai City FC sign Dutch Midfielder Yoell van Nieff

Two-time League Shield winners in the Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City FC have made a significant move in the transfer market by securing the services of Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff. The 30-year-old is joining the Indian club after a successful stint with Puskás Akadémia FC in Hungary.

Van Nieff is a central midfielder who has played in the Dutch Eredivisie for Heracles Almelo and in the Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnokság I for Puskás Akadémia. He has also played in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Van Nieff, known for his versatility as a central and defensive midfielder, brings a wealth of experience to Mumbai City.

His presence in the midfield is expected to strengthen Mumbai City's gameplay and provide additional stability to their defensive structure.

The Islanders are one of the most successful clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) in recent times, having won the league title twice. The side are also the current holders of the ISL League Winners' Shield.

The Mumbai-based club has shown great activity in the summer transfer market, securing the services of several players such as Tiri, Akash Mishra, and Van Nieff to bolster their defensive line. Their objective is to construct a formidable team capable of defending the ISL title in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The signing of Van Nieff is a major coup for Mumbai City FC as he is an experienced midfielder who will add a lot of quality to the squad.

Van Nieff's arrival will also give the Islanders more flexibility in terms of their midfield. They can now play with a two-man midfield or a three-man midfield as they have several good options in both positions.

With these acquisitions, the Islanders have taken a significant step in their pursuit of securing major transfers during the offseason, as they prepare for the highly anticipated Hero Indian Super League campaign.

