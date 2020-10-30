Mumbai City FC sign youngsters Amey Ranawade and PC Rohlupuia 

Youngsters Amey Ranawade and PC Rohlupuia have become the latest acquisitions of Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.

22-year-old Ranawade has previously played under Lobera when he was part of the FC Goa team. Ranawade becomes yet another player to be reunited with the Spaniard in Mumbai along with the likes of Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, and Ahmed Jahouh.

Speaking after his move, Ranawade stated that he was keen on working with Lobera once again and looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming season.

"This is a huge opportunity for me, and being a Mumbai boy myself, it's that much more special. Mumbai City FC is a club with a model that puts its faith in young players, and I am eager to see where it can take me in my development as a football player. I've worked under coach (Sergio) Lobera in the past and I am ready to get started in this new challenge," said Ranawade.

21-year-old PC Rohlupuia comes into the Mumbai City FC squad on the back of an impressive outing with East Bengal in the 2019-20 season. The youngster was a mainstay in central midfield along with Lalrindika Ralte and is generally deployed as a defensive midfielder.

"This is a massive platform for a young player like me to come in and prove my worth. I am grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. The project and the vision here at Mumbai City FC are progressive and I am confident it will help me and that I can help the team. I am ready to do my best for my new family and commit my best years to Mumbai City FC," said Rohlupuia.

I'm happy that they have chosen Mumbai City FC as their home: Sergio Lobera

Always one to promote young talent, Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera welcomed the new signings, stating that both the youngsters are fantastic individuals and have the potential to excel a the top level.

"Both Amey and Rohlupuia are fantastic individuals and will bring lots of energy to our team. They have certain qualities that you need to have to be able to perform at this level, and I believe both of them have the potential to excel here. I am happy that they have chosen Mumbai City FC as their new home, and I cannot wait to see what they can bring to our team," said Lobera.