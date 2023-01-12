Mumbai City FC skipper Rahul Bheke attributes the club's breathtaking form in ISL 2022-23 to head coach Des Buckingham's acumen

Unstoppable. Very few words can capture the true essence of Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season, but the aforementioned one comes closest.

The Islanders are the only undefeated team in the league and are currently top of the pile with 33 points in 13 games.

Mumbai City skipper Rahul Bheke, in an interview with the MCFC media team, has attributed the rich vein of form to the immaculate coaching acumen of Des Buckingham.

Speaking of the English gaffer and his two-year contract extension, the veteran defender opined:

"He [Buckingham] has massively impacted the playing style of the team as a whole and even individual players. I'm glad that the continuity will be there and I'm sure the fans, the team, the staff, each and everyone wants the clubs to grow and I’m sure he will do that. He has helped us tremendously, to grow as players and to be better teammates."

Even after assembling a star-studded squad last season, Buckingham and Mumbai City weren't quite able to string together a comprehensive performance. They finished fifth in the standings, three points adrift of the knockout berth.

Despite the underwhelming results, the Islanders showed a spark under the 37-year-old head coach that made fans believe there was something special in store. Bheke added:

"The small details that he focuses on have a big impact. The way we played in the AFC Champions League, the Durand Cup, and the way we are playing this season is because of the work that he has done with us over the last 15 months.

"The coach has set clear targets for us, both as a team and individually, and we have been consistently hitting those benchmarks. This is the reason we have been getting the results we desire.”

"Feels like family at Mumbai City FC" - Rahul Bheke on the ISL 2022-23 league leaders

Meanwhile, even for the Mumbai-born defender personally, this has been a greatly improved season. So far in the 2022-23 season, Rahul Bheke has made 20 interceptions, 26 blocks, 37 tackles, and 28 clearances, consequently becoming an integral component of the Mumbai City defense.

Being a Mumbaikar, how does it feel for Bheke to lead the Mumbai City squad? The 32-year-old stated:

“It’s a proud moment for me, every time I step onto the pitch and even more so when we play a home game, it feels like family at Mumbai City.”

The Islanders have assembled a group of extremely talented youngsters in their ranks who have heavily impressed this season. Furthermore, they have managed to complement the youth with experienced individuals. Bheke opined:

“We have a lot of quality young players and I don’t think they can find a better set up than Mumbai City FC. This includes the Indian players, the foreign players and the coaching staff. They have the right people around them and they have been taking advantage of that.”

Mumbai City FC will next come up against another tough challenge in the ISL as the Islanders travel to Kolkata to lock horns against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, January 14, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

