Mumbai City FC suffered a 3-0 defeat against Uzbekistan side Navabhor in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stage clash. Goals in the second half, courtesy of Iskandarov, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, and Doniyor Abdumannopov secured a comfortable victory for Navbahor in front of their supporters.

Des Buckingham made a few changes to Mumbai City’s starting lineup, with Mehtab Singh starting at right-back ahead of club captain Rahul Bheke, while Vikram Pratap Singh also earned a start on the back of an impressive cameo against Odisha FC.

As anticipated, Navbahor started the game strongly and created their first opportunity around the 15th minute. Jamshid Boltaboev beat Tiri on the right flank before delivering a cut-back to Oston Urunov. However, Mumbai City's defenders made a goal-saving block and effectively cleared the ball away from danger.

Despite enjoying a significant share of possession, the Islanders had difficulties in penetrating Navbahor's defense during the first quarter of the game. While the visitors did manage to orchestrate some eye-catching moves, they only had half-chances, with Yoell Van Nieff and Apuia coming close to testing the goalkeeper.

After a half of limited chances for both sides, Mumbai City FC were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead towards the end of the first half.

Vikram Pratap Singh’s cross from the right flank stuck the hand of Iborhim Yoldoshev and the referee swiftly pointed to the penalty spot. However, Greg Stewart failed to convert the resulting penalty, as Yusupov delivered an exceptional save, leaving the scores level at halftime.

Navbahor produced a strong second-half performance to secure all three points

Following a cautious first-half display, Navbahor stepped up their intensity, and their efforts paid off in the 51st minute. Iskandarov found an opening in midfield and unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area, which nestled into the top corner of the net.

The home team continued to improve and capitalized on their momentum by doubling their lead merely six minutes after their first goal. Urunov was the architect of the goal this time, as he wriggled past Mehtab Singh before setting up Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, who made no mistake in scoring past a helpless Phurba Lachenpa.

The second half certainly became a one-sided affair, marked by Navbahor's complete dominance. Despite the introduction of Nasser El Khayati, which brought some improvement for the Islanders, Navbahor adopted a compact defensive structure in the final twenty minutes to protect their lead.

But they managed to capitalize on Mumbai's loss in concentration and made one final effort at Lachenpa’s goal. Substitute Doniyor Abdumannopov notched his first goal of the campaign with a stunning lob over Lachenpa, extending the lead to 3-0 in the 87th minute.

The result leaves Mumbai City rock bottom in the standings as they are yet to secure any points in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Des Buckingham’s men will now face a formidable Al-Hilal side both home and away in their upcoming AFC Champions League fixture.

Navbahor, meanwhile, will lock horns with FC Nassaji Mazandaran after the international break.