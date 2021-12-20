Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC posted an absolute statement on Sunday night as they routed table-toppers Mumbai City FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League. In the initial minutes, the game unraveled as an equally-matched contest. But Kerala Blasters soon ran away with the game, deeming the Islanders' star-studded forward line completely futile.

Coming into the game the Tuskers were unbeaten in the league since their loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the first game of the season. However, they had only managed to come away with two wins. Meanwhile, Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC were coming on the back of a four-match winning streak.

Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic surprisingly braved starting debutant Ruivah Hormipam for the game against a fire-breathing Mumbai attacking unit.

The opening minutes witnessed end-to-end football. In the 27th minute, Kerala Blasters pulled through after Sahal Abdul Samad thumped home an outrageous volley from the edge of the box. Jorge Pereyra Diaz set Samad up with a lofted pass. With not much pressure on the young midfielder, he placed to to the left of the keeper with a Zinedine Zidane-esque volley.

Even after the goal, Mumbai City FC managed to control possession. Kerala centre-backs Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic kept the opposition forwards at bay. The Islanders failed to register even a single shot on target.

Almost immediately after the half-time break, Kerala Blasters came on inspired and doubled the lead through Alvaro Vazquez. The Spaniard caught hold of a sweet volley off a Jeakson Singh cross. Although Mohammad Nawaz managed to get a hand to it, there was no stopping the ball.

Moments later, there was more misery in store for Mumbai. Their centre-back Mourtada Fall brought down Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was charging into the box. After a word with the linesman, the referee showed Fall his second yellow of the game and awarded a penalty to Kerala Blasters. However, replays showed Fall made contact with Jorge Pereyra Diaz outside the box.

With three goals up and Mumbai down to 10 men, Kerala Blasters let their foot off the gas. Hence, the Islanders found themselves at the end of a few scoring chances. But throughout the night MCFC lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Edited by Aditya Singh