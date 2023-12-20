Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Who won Match 58 of the ISL 2023-24?

The clash of the ISL heavyweights, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, lived up to expectations, with the former clinching a thrilling 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

The dramatic match featured four red cards, with both teams having two players sent off. Jason Cummings opened the scoring for the Mariners, but the Islanders staged a memorable comeback, courtesy of goals from Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh.

As expected, the game started in a cagey fashion, with both teams attempting to build from the back and exploit the spaces between the lines. However, the game state drastically shifted in the 13th minute when the referee issued a red card to Mumbai City’s Akash Mishra.

Mishra’s reckless challenge on Manvir Singh led to the referee deeming it a red card offense as the left back appeared out of control during the tackle. Reduced to 10 men, head coach Petr Kratky was forced to bring in 23-year-old defender Valpuia in place of Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Mohun Bagan were quick to capitalize on the advantage and took the lead in the 25th minute. Following a well-worked move from the back, Liston Colaco exploited space on the left flank before delivering a precise cross into the penalty box. Jason Cummings was positioned perfectly to tap the ball into the net.

The Mariners began controlling the tempo of the game after the goal. Nevertheless, the 10-man Mumbai displayed resilience throughout the half and were rewarded for their efforts just before halftime.

Pereyra Diaz held off Bagan’s center-backs before delivering a through ball to Bipin Singh. The winger’s lofted delivery found Greg Stewart, who leaped the highest and scored an unexpected header to level the proceedings.

As the halftime whistle blew, Mumbai had momentum on their side, setting the stage for a finely poised game despite Mohun Bagan’s advantage.

Mumbai City FC clinch three points in a second half marred by red cards

The beginning of the second half mirrored the end of the first, as Mumbai sought to exploit Mohun Bagan’s high defensive line, while the Kolkata giants continued to rack up the chances. However, the trend of reckless challenges persisted, and this time, the visitors found themselves on the receiving end of a red card from the referee.

Around the hour mark, Asish Rai made a reckless challenge on Pereyra Diaz, prompting the referee to dismiss the full-back. Just five minutes later, Liston Colaco also received a straight red card for dissent, following Subhasish Bose's challenge on Valpuia.

With Mohun Bagan reduced to nine men, the hosts suddenly found themselves back in contention after struggling to create openings in the first half. Now, it was their turn to capitalize on the opportunity, as they found the net with 17 minutes remaining in regulation time.

In this instance, it was Stewart’s chance to turn provider. His cut-back to Bipin Singh ultimately resulted in the latter’s miscued shot deflecting off Brendan Hamill and looping beyond a helpless Vishal Kaith, finding the back of the net.

As Mumbai seemed to be cruising toward securing three points, another twist unfolded, accompanied by yet another red card from the referee. This time, it was Stewart who faced trouble, receiving a second yellow card from referee Rahul Gupta for an alleged dive in the penalty area.

As Mohun Bagan pushed for the equalizer, Phurba Lachenpa made a couple of crucial saves to rescue his side. Ultimately, the Islanders defended resolutely to secure an important victory. The win takes Mumbai City level on points with Mohun Bagan and marked the Mariners’ first defeat of the season.

After the full-time whistle, the referee brandished more red cards, bringing the total to seven in the game.

Vikram Pratap Singh received his second yellow card, resulting in his dismissal, while Rahul Bheke and Mohun Bagan SG defender Hector Yuste were both handed direct red cards for engaging in heated arguments.