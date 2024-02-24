"Mumbai City took their chances, we didn’t" - Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sandy Stewart after defeat to Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC succumbed to another defeat, this time against Mumbai City FC, with Bipin Singh’s second-half brace securing all three points for the visitors.

The Marina Machans dominated the first half, employing an aggressive high press that caught Mumbai City off guard several times. Despite creating numerous chances, they were unable to convert, a shortfall that the Islanders capitalized on in the second half.

Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sandy Stewart, standing in for the suspended Owen Coyle, feels that his team gave it their all, but ultimately, Mumbai City’s efficiency in front of goal proved decisive.

"The game plan worked really well in the first half. We had several opportunities, but we were a bit sluggish in the second half. A few of our boys were down with a virus in the last couple of days, so I don’t know if that had any effect on anybody else," Stewart explained.

"If we scored any one of our chances in the first period, it would have given us more energy in the second half. But ultimately, we allowed space for them to play. Mumbai took their chances, we didn’t. We could have responded better after the first goal. But at 1-0, we were still in the game and never doubted, but the second goal in the 90th minute killed the game," he added.

“They were getting a bit more freedom in the middle of the park in the second half” – Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sandy Stewart

Although Chennaiyin FC’s organization was nearly perfect in the first half, they noticeably struggled to respond to Mumbai City’s halftime adjustments.

Petr Kratky’s decision to introduce Jayesh Rane and Tiri notably bolstered both their attacking and defensive capabilities, leading to a few chances being conceded in the second half.

Stewart acknowledged that he and his team failed to adapt to these changes, resulting in their struggles.

"They changed a bit in the second half, and we didn’t handle it as well as we did in the first half," Stewart said. "I thought they were getting a bit more freedom in the middle of the park in the second half. Our boys worked hard, but when the first goal went in, it changed because we could have been up by a goal ourselves. Ultimately, their substitute came on and scored two goals, and that made the difference."

Chennaiyin FC’s effectiveness in front of goal has been a major concern this season, frequently leading to dropped points, as was evident once again.

When quizzed about potential solutions, Stewart expressed his belief that his team has consistently been working on the training ground and anticipates that their breakthrough will come sooner rather than later.

"Every single day we work on finishing and the quality is very high. But when you cross the white line, that’s when you make your money. The pleasing aspect is, we are creating chances, but we just have to be more clinical. Everybody sees that and it has the potential to change the course of the game, but unfortunately for us, we have come out on the wrong side of it now," Stewart concluded.