"My understanding is that it should have been a yellow" - Mumbai City FC manager Des Buckingham on Phurba Lachenpa's red card against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, October 28.

Getting the lead in the 76th minute owing to an own goal from Hyderabad's left-back Manoj Mohammed, the Islanders conceded an own goal themselves in the dying minutes of the second half.

This time, centre-back Tiri was responsible for deflecting a Joe Knowles shot. One of the highlights of the game was when Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa got sent off in the sixth minute while making a needless tackle on Knowles outside the box.

The supporters of the Islanders were left astounded by this decision given that Mehtab Singh was covering Lachenpa and Knowles' touch seemed to be a tad away from the target.

This, as well as the sole point that Mumbai City bagged, dominated the conversation as head coach Des Buckingham addressed the media after the match.

"I cannot commend the players enough for the work rate they put in for about a hundred minutes of football. We came from Saudi just three or four days ago, but we played as a group today and I am pleased. As a team, we want to challenge for titles this year, so the shift that the lads put in was fantastic. It was extremely pleasing to see the way they responded to the setback earlier in the game," Buckingham said.

"I wanted to know the referee's opinions as to why they gave a red. My understanding is that it should have been a yellow card because when Phurba made the challenge, he made an attempt to play the goal, Mehtab was covering him and the attacker's (Joe Knowles) touch was going away from the goal," he stated.

"So, my understanding is that he should not have been sent off. It was not just playing with ten men, it also costs Phurba the next game. The referee was quick to brandish a red, and I am not sure how much he spoke to the other officials about it," Buckingham added.

"You cannot afford to concede more than one goal a game" - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's chances this season

Mumbai City, despite having had a tough time in the AFC Champions League, have done well enough in the ISL this season, of which they are the defending Shield winners.

This draw takes them to the fifth position of the standings with five points inside their kitty whereas Hyderabad remain last, with one point inside their bag. Buckingham praised his players for putting in this shift, but also made clear that he expects more of them.

"If you want to challenge for the title, you cannot afford to concede more than one goal a game. We tried to keep a clean sheet with ten men for that long, so I cannot commend the players enough for doing what they did. It was important to come away with a point," he said.

Greg Stewart put in a stellar showing for the Islanders on Saturday despite having given a bit of an injury threat when rattled into by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the first half. However, Buckingham seemed nonchalant about that and praised the Scot.

"His (Greg Stewart's) work rate is great. We are lucky to have him here in Mumbai and also in the Indian Super League in general. We need experienced heads at the back, and he is one of them," Buckingham signed off.