Mumbai City FC and Nasser El Khayati have decided to part ways, according to the Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. The Dutch midfielder joined the Islanders in September, and despite receiving an offer from another ISL club, he has opted to return to Europe.

El Khayati was initially signed by Des Buckingham for Mumbai City’s participation in the AFC Champions League, as the continental competition permits six foreign players to start. However, due to Alberto Noguera’s injury, El Khayati was also registered in time for the Indian Super League.

The attacking midfielder made just nine appearances in the ISL and scored once. He was Mumbai City’s only goal scorer in the AFC Champions League, netting against Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in their final group-stage match. Overall, he made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring thrice and providing one assist.

Although El Khayati’s stint with Mumbai City may not have been the best, Chennaiyin FC supporters will undoubtedly cherish his contributions.

The Dutchman played a crucial role for the club last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in just 12 games. Despite the Marina Machans failing to secure a playoff spot, his dazzling footwork and composure in the attacking third were a joy to behold.

Meanwhile, El Khayati could be Mumbai City’s third departure in terms of foreign players in January. Initially, Greg Stewart left the club to return to Scotland, and it is widely rumoured that center-back Rostyn Griffiths is also set to part ways with the club.

Can Mumbai City FC challenge the top teams for the ISL Shield?

With several key players departing and a relatively new head coach at the helm, doubts are beginning to arise at Mumbai City as they prepare to rebuild the squad.

Head coach Petr Kratky has huge shoes to fill, but he has already showcased his quality in the Super Cup, guiding the team to the semi-finals despite the absence of several key players. His reliance on youth players has been refreshing to witness, but whether it will be enough to compete with the top teams in the ISL remains uncertain.

The Islanders currently occupy fourth place in the table, boasting 22 points, and trail league leaders Kerala Blasters by four points but have a game in hand. While they remain contenders to challenge for and retain the trophy, achieving this will require substantial effort given the significant departures and the quality of the other teams in the league.